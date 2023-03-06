Northern Essex Community College campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence will remain closed Tuesday following what officials said is a likely cyberattack.
The college expects to resume full operations Wednesday, when employees are asked to return to work.
Employees were informed Monday evening that to best prepare, and for at least the remainder of the week, remote work will be suspended due to VPN access.
Employees with laptops were told to stop using them and to leave the computers in their office as soon as possible so the college's information technology team could install protection-client and perform system forensics. Employees are also being advised of other steps to take.
Some services are coming back online, including Blackboard, which students use to access classwork and assignments, officials said.
"All web-based services are operational and people are welcome to use the Microsoft 365 suite of services as well as Zoom," said Melissa Bouse, director of public relations. "Blackboard will be accessible and faculty and students can begin using it. Please watch for a separate communication regarding this."
Bouse said officials are still working through details and continuing to put protections in place.
On Sunday, Bouse said the college recently became aware of a network interruption issue affecting its computer systems.
“Upon learning of this issue, we began working closely with law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals to conduct a forensic investigation,” she said. “The college took immediate steps to secure its environment and initiate an initial investigation to evaluate the scope of the incident.”
Bouse said the college was conducting a full systems audit to determine which systems may have been affected and what impact, if any, there was on student and employee information.
Bouse also said Sunday afternoon that although the college had no evidence the incident resulted in unauthorized access to personal information, appropriate notification would be made if the investigation determined such information was compromised, including contacting those who were affected directly and providing guidance and the next steps to take.
“The college continues to recommend persistent digital safety and vigilance, which includes regularly changing passwords," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.