METHUEN — Swimming is a fun activity, but it’s also a skill that should be taken seriously.
That is the attitude at Big Blue Swim School, which is opening at The Loop on May 1 and focuses exclusively on teaching kids to swim.
“This is fun, but this is also a serious, important mission,” said Gary Cohen, owner of the school.
Cohen and his wife, Melissa Schorr, who directs marketing for Big Blue, were motivated to open the school after one of their two daughters had a brush with drowning in a pool.
“I’m sure you’ve seen the statistics, that kids that take swim lessons are 88% less likely to drown before they’re five years old,” Cohen said.
While he praises local institutions that teach kids to swim, Cohen said that most other facilities also devote a fair amount of time to recreational swimming, swim team practices and laps for adults.
“There is a severe shortage of purpose-built teaching water for kids to learn how to swim,” Cohen said. “There’s nothing that will go on in this facility besides little children learning how to swim.”
The Big Blue Swim School is a franchise, which is operating in 20 sites around the country, and was founded by champion swimmer and former Team USA member Chris DeJong.
“It’s an emerging franchise, and there are about 200 of these in development across the country right now,” Cohen said.
Cohen, who grew up in Marblehead and lives in Cohasset, is the exclusive franchisee for Massachusetts and hopes to build “a bunch” of Big Blue Swim Schools across the state.
He said that The Loop was the perfect spot for the first one because it is “in the main flow of where people are going in their everyday travels,” and is easy for parents in surrounding communities to reach.
Big Blue Swim School is also made accessible to families through its flexible scheduling, which can be juggled by busy parents with an app on their phones.
“We’re offering lessons every day of the week, from the time school gets out into the evening,” Schorr said. “Parents can come, even if they have a three-year-old and a five-year-old and maybe those kids are at two different levels of swimming, but they can bring them at the same day of the week and time, make it one easy trip.”
The app makes it possible to reschedule sessions if a child is sick, or family demands take priority over the lessons.
“We don’t want you to feel like, I paid for eight lessons, I’m going to lose it, so we make it very easy to cancel and reschedule,” Schorr said. “You get make-ups. It’s all included.”
Rates start at about $35 per lesson, with more information on pricing available at bigblueswimschool.com/locations/massachusetts/methuen.
The school is hosting a Family Fun Day on Saturday, April 29 from noon to 4 p.m., so people can check out the facility, which Cohen said at one time was a Stop and Shop grocery store.
The pool measures 90 by 30 feet and is divided across its width into 13 lanes, which can be further subdivided. The water is always 90 degrees, and is kept clean by three sets of filters.
The classes are for children from three months to 12 years old, who are organized into skill levels labeled Babies, Brights, Bolds and Bigs, which are further subdivided according to the amount of water they can cover.
The instructors get 100 hours of training in the school’s unique curriculum, while Big Blue Swimming School also pays for their certification as lifeguards.
“But to be clear, this is not a summer job,” Cohen said. “These are kids who want to give us a lot of hours per week and go through the training. It’s a lot of hard work to get comfortable.”
The ratio of students to teachers is three to one for Brights and four to one for Bolds, but six to one for Babies because the youngest students are always held by their parents.
“But they’re not just splashing around having their fun, they’re actually going through six different stations around the pool, and they’ll go from station to station and they’ll do a different skill led by the instructor,” Cohen said.
Overall, the curriculum begins with safety swimming, which teaches children how to get back to the wall if they find themselves in open water. Then they learn a series of kicking skills and arm skills, in addition to working on breathing.
“Breath control, buoyancy, propulsion, everything is around getting confidence and skill around each of those broader categories,” Cohen said.
Students progress at their own pace, and can immediately move to the next level without waiting for a new class to start.
“There are very specific skill checks at each level that the kids are taken through,” Cohen said. “We have supervisors that roam the decks with lots of technology. They’ve got an iPad and they’re constantly watching what’s going on in every lane.”
While parents can monitor students’ progress over time through the app, they are also encouraged to sit in chairs and benches that surround the pool, after bringing their children to Big Blue Swim School.
“We want parents there to watch and see the lesson,” Schorr said.
