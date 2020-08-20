BOSTON — The number of communities at high risk for COVID-19 infections dropped slightly in the past week, according to state data released Wednesday that also shows dozens of cities and towns still have elevated levels of risk.
The Department of Public Health’s latest data shows 10 communities — including Lawrence, Lynn and Salem — are coded red, meaning they had an average of more than eight daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days once numbers are adjusted for population.
That’s down from 11 communities the previous week.
Forty-six municipalities fell into either the red, high-risk category or the yellow, moderate-risk category when the state released its first color-coded report last week. In the report Wednesday, that number was down to 39 communities. The state updates the rankings weekly.
State education officials last week released guidance on how schools are expected to reopen in the fall — whether students are learning in-person, remotely or in a hybrid of the two — based on a community’s risk level.
Gov. Charlie Baker Baker said a majority of Massachusetts communities have COVID-19 transmission rates low enough to allow for either a full return to school or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.
“Students have been away from their classrooms and their teachers and peers since March,” Baker said Tuesday. “Since then, we’ve learned a tremendous amount about COVID-19 and have put together guidelines to allow for a productive and safe learning environment that adapts to the challenges that come with COVID-19.”
Amid the push to reopen schools, the Baker administration recently put the brakes on the state’s plans to reopen other parts of the economy amid an uptick in COVID-19 infections.
The state’s weekly community-level report indicates cities and towns with an average daily COVID-19 infection rate of less than four cases per 100,000 residents. They are shaded green.
Yellow shading indicates between four cases and eight cases per 100,000 residents. High-risk communities are shaded red, while the majority of cites and towns are white, which indicates fewer than five total cases.
Cities and towns at moderate or high risk have been offered state assistance with free testing, contact tracing, enforcement and public awareness campaigns.
The Baker administration this week released a new interactive map with more detailed data about community infection rates. It is available at www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-updates-and-information
Essex County has the second-highest infection rate in the state, an average of 6.7 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, according to the newly released data. The state’s average rate is 3.9.
Massachusetts reported 262 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 28 deaths.
There have now been 8,645 confirmed deaths and 115,048 cases in the state, according to state health officials.
Statewide, the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive remains at 1.4% on average, according to the report.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.