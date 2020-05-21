DERRY — A local preschool reached a half-century milestone moment Wednesday.
The Nutfield Cooperative School is 50 years old, and had a parade of support to show for it.
Families of students, alumni, teachers and staff were treated to a 50th anniversary birthday parade, winding up and around the parking lot at the school, adjacent to the historic First Parish Church on East Derry Road.
The school was founded in 1969 by local parents who wanted to provide their children with a hands-on preschool experience. They approached Pastor Bill Strait, then pastor of First Parish Church to use space in the church building.
The school remains there to this day, with much history attached to the neighboring church.
“Nutfield Cooperative School has been serving Derry and the surrounding communities for 50 years by providing preschoolers the foundation for becoming eager students,” said school director Christeen Murray. “Through play-based experiences, children develop a love of literacy, value nature, learn how to speak kindly to one another and resolve conflict while developing a solid sense of self worth.”
Wednesday’s parade also included special drive-by tributes to former school staff Carol Flint and Kathy Gallagher and other surprises for students, including special “preschool flowers” placed at the nearby Taylor Library. Vehicles were able to safely stop and pick the flower individually labeled for each current student as the parade passed by.
The Nutfield school also continues its 50th anniversary celebration by inviting people to donate toward one of candles on the school’s virtual birthday cake. Donors can visit givebutter.com/nutfield50th or text to 202-858-1233