BOSTON — A New York woman was sentenced to federal prison for bringing 5 kilos of fentanyl to a hotel parking lot in Andover for distribution.
Shanese DeJesus, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
In September 2022, DeJesus pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl, according to the DOJ.
In October 2021, DeJesus drove from the New York City area to a hotel parking lot in Andover to deliver approximately five kilograms of fentanyl to a cooperating source, authorities said.
Upon arriving in the parking lot, DeJesus retrieved a shopping bag from her trunk and entered the source’s vehicle. Inside the shopping bag were two UPS boxes that were addressed to DeJesus’ home in Brooklyn, New York, and contained a total of five kilograms of fentanyl, according to the statement.
