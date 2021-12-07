METHUEN — Santa came to town Sunday night at The Loop high atop a fire truck to the delight of the young and young at heart.
Mayor Neil Perry sang traditional Christmas carols along with students from the Methuen Public Schools choir, including “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” before St. Nick arrived in style on Methuen’s Tower 1 fire truck to help light the city’s tree.
The donated 45-foot spruce was lit at 6:45 p.m. as part of a series of family-friendly activities that took over The Loop, including sleigh rides, cocoa and cookies, storytime from Nevins Library and a meet-and-greet with the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and other costumed characters.