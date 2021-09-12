By Rose Ford
Special to The Eagle-Tribune
Imagine stepping off your back porch, down a few steps right onto the beach.
That’s the scenario that awaits the new owners of 4 Nor’East Lane, in sales and income tax-free Hampton, New Hampshire.
The spectacular home, situated east of Route 1A, provides access to a quiet part of Hampton’s northern most beach, Plaice Cove.
Because it’s far from public parking and direct public access, homeowners here feel like they’ve acquired their own private slice of paradise.
Yet amenities like restaurants and entertainment are within walking distance – truly the best of both worlds.
The property includes two parcels of land – the main portion that the 2,600-square-foot house sits on as well as a smaller piece of land across the street, perfect for additional parking.
The four-bedroom-three-bath home, built in 2002, features high ceilings and an open-concept design.
Beachgoers will appreciate the ground-level, quasi-outdoor shower, a perfect place to wash off the sand before heading upstairs to the main level. Store beach gear right under the deck or in the basement.
The first floor boasts a large deck and intoxicating ocean views from the kitchen, living and dining area.
The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a stacked tile backsplash, a peninsula island with seating as well as comfortable bar seating, custom cabinetry and a bar with a wine refrigerator. The high-end finishes really set this room apart.
The living room encompasses a fireplace with a stone façade, a bank of large windows and easy access to the breathtaking deck.
The main level also consists of a laundry room, a three- quarter bath with tile shower and a space perfect for a home office, den or extra bedroom.
The master bedroom suite offers a private deck with dynamic water views, a walk-in closet, a bath with double sinks and vanities, along with a large tiled walk-in shower.
Three additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the second level.
The home has public water and sewer, is heated by natural gas and cooled by central air conditioning.
As a bonus, there are approved plans available for an additional garage and expansion options.
To see a 3-D tour and floor plans for this home, see this listing on careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 4 Nor’East Lane, Hampton, New Hampshire
Designed for: Anyone looking for a peaceful beach lifestyle, with easy access to shops, restaurants and entertainment.
Price: $3.2 million
Showings: By appointment.
Contact: Lauren Stone, Carey & Giampa, by cell at 603-944-1368 or at the office at 603-964-7000.