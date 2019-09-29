SALEM, N.H. — The name of a Salem police officer has been added to the Laurie List, a statewide compilation of current or former members of law enforcement who’ve faced disciplinary issues, according to a copy provided by the state attorney general’s office.
Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, a lawyer representing retired Deputy Police Chief Robert Morin in several ongoing cases against Salem officials, said she would not be surprised if more local officers were being considered for the list.
Amodeo-Vickery said she did not know the name of the person added over the summer.
The attorney general withheld names of the officers on the list and only noted their departments, the date their names were added and for what general reason. In the Salem case, the reason given was "conduct unbecoming an employee."
But, Amodeo-Vickery said, “It wouldn’t surprise me if they tried to do it to Rob and other people on leave.”
She was referring to four top members of the Salem department: Morin, Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, Capt. Michael Wagner and recently retired Chief Paul Donovan. All have been investigated by the attorney general’s office since last year. The investigations followed a damning audit of the department ordered by Town Manager Chris Dillon.
Slowly, superior officers still working in the department were put on paid administrative leave for reasons not known by the public. Donovan, like Morin, has since retired. As of last week, Verrocchi and Wagner remained on leave, according to Civilian Administrator Brian Pattullo.
Disciplinary issues
The Laurie List compiles names of officers who’ve faced disciplinary issues that could be raised against them in court, most likely by defense attorneys, should they be called to testify. Police unions have challenged similar lists in other parts of the country, saying they unfairly taint officers' reputations and affect their careers.
The attorney general keeps the list and has redacted the names of officers on it. Its secrecy is being challenged in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and a group of news organizations.
Local departments submit names for the list, however.
An officer from Salem was added to the list July 29, according to a recent copy. Asked about any other potential additions from Salem, Pattullo said no other determinations have been made.
PAttullo is currently acting police chief, though he lacks policing powers in New Hampshire after a career in Massachusetts, making him the only one with the authority to alert the state of a local officer to be added.
“There’s still active investigations going on by the attorney general, which would be a determining factor in placing someone on the Laurie List,” he said.
Haverhill case
If Morin were to be considered for the list — Amodeo-Vickery would not comment on whether she had any knowledge of that — it potentially stems from a 2017 investigation by Haverhill police, she said.
Pattullo, who took his job in the Salem department in November 2018, said only that the Haverhill case had been reviewed under his supervision.
According to a police report, Haverhill detective Glenn Fogarty documented months of tension between Morin and Kevin McCarthy, a man twice convicted of assaulting Morin’s sister. Court records show McCarthy has faced more than 90 charges since mid-1988 and is a Level 2 sex offender.
McCarthy claims Morin threatened him verbally, and with his holstered gun during an encounter in Haverhill District Court. A clerk magistrate weighed charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and a threat to commit a crime but did not find probable cause to bring those charges.
The report indicates McCarthy once told investigators that Morin had threatened him and his attorney, Scott Gleason.
The lawyer described receiving a “completely inappropriate” call from someone he believed was Morin, according to the police report, but he told a detective he didn’t want to talk about it and would follow up with police if he changed his mind.
Alleged threat
Several months later, on Dec. 8, 2016, McCarthy called Fogarty to tell him about threats made by Morin while both were in District Court.
According to a statement he gave police, McCarthy was waiting for his attorney in court the previous month when he spotted Morin.
McCarthy claims Morin walked up to him while carrying a gun on his side and said, “Do you know what it looks like when a hollow point bullet goes through your head?”
He told police he called Gleason, who arrived at the courthouse and questioned why Morin was allowed to have his firearm. A court official told him Morin was there on official business, according to the report.
When the Nov. 29 hearing ended and it came time to leave, Morin was standing in the back of the courtroom, the report says, when McCarthy claimed that Morin was slapping his holstered gun when he looked his way.
McCarthy said Gleason and another attorney saw the gesture, which they acknowledged in separate interviews, according to Fogarty’s report.
No action
When Fogarty called Morin about the accusations, he wrote in his report that Morin responded, “I can't believe that you even listen to this piece of (expletive). Do you know his criminal history?”
In a nine-and-a-half page letter to Haverhill Police Chief Alan DeNaro, Morin explained his side. “At no point did I speak to McCarthy, call his name, point to my gun or tap my gun,” he wrote.
Morin said he was forthcoming with his boss, Donovan, about what had happened, and no disciplinary action was deemed necessary.
“You are empowering a convicted batterer, encouraging witness intimidation and further victimizing my sister,” Morin wrote in his letter.
Pattullo would not say if the case involving Morin was the only incident reinvestigated since the audit was completed.
Morin declined to comment for this story.