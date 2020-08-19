SALEM, N.H. — An attorney representing recently retired Salem police Capt. Michael Wagner is pushing for his tax fraud case to be moved from a federal courthouse in Boston to Concord, New Hampshire.
Citing 48-year-old Wagner’s dire health needs, his defense counsel wrote in court paperwork, “(Massachusetts) is far more dangerous for an immunocompromised individual like Mr. Wager to travel to than (New Hampshire),” especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wagner, a Pelham resident, is in end-stage kidney failure, according to his attorneys. They told a judge that a private donor has come forward and a transplant is imminent.
Attorney David Vicinanzo, of Nixon Peabody LLP, said in a statement “the single charge involves a disputed tax amount of a few thousand dollars from seven years ago that could have been resolved as an ordinary administrative matter.”
Instead, "a political feud between Salem’s Town Manager (Chris Dillon) and the Police Department led to an investigation into the department that produced no evidence of wrongdoing by Captain Wagner," Vicinanzo said.
As Wagner's attorneys push for the trial to be moved, Dillon is also being challenged by Wagner's union, the Salem Public Administrators Association.
Union President Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Emanuelson said the union has an ongoing grievance with Dillon seeking back pay for Wagner for the approximate month he was denied a paycheck following the charges, without a proper hearing.
Emanuelson said Wednesday that the town manager denied the grievance, and an arbitrator will be brought in.
"Our primary concern at SPAA (the union) is that his due process is protected and he's given the rights that any member would be given," Emanuelson said.
Wagner’s legal trouble stems from tax documents filed in 2012 and 2013, which were processed at an IRS facility in Andover, landing the case in Massachusetts federal court.
He was arrested July 2 and charged with a count of tax fraud deriving from approximately $33,000 in profits he earned from selling firearms, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Wagner is also accused of falsely inflating his tax deductions by claiming more than $10,000 in unreimbursed work-related expenses for police equipment and ammunition.
Court paperwork filed by the defense says “the only basis for venue in Massachusetts is the incidental circumstance of the IRS receiving Mr. Wagner’s return in Andover. ... The witnesses, evidence and his counsel are all located in the District of New Hampshire.”
Federal prosecutors, however, believe the case should remain in front of a Massachusetts judge.
They argue that while events happened in the Granite State, “the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire reported a conflict of interest and the case was referred to Massachusetts as a recusal matter.”
Prosecutors cite an investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that alleges between December 23, 2012 and January 23, 2013, Wagner bought 36 assault rifles from Sig Sauer in Epping with a 25% discount available to law enforcement officers to purchase the first 28 rifles.
The discount saved Wagner more than $10,000. But after the company stopped giving him the deal, he directed a subordinate police officer to make the purchases on his behalf, according to prosecutors.
“Wagner listed and sold the firearms over the internet ... to buyers across the country,” prosecutors said. “The ATF also confirmed that Wagner was not, and never had been, a federal firearms licensee required under the Gun Control Act of 1968 to engage in the business of buying and selling firearms in a repetitive manner.”
According to prosecutors, Wagner signed acknowledgements during each sale that resale without licensing is against the law.
However, he is not facing charges for those allegations because the five-year statute of limitations is expired.
Prosecutors said when it became apparent that federal firearms violations could no longer be pursued, IRS Criminal Investigations began looking at Wagner’s 2013 personal income tax return, which led to his arrest.
The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $100,000.