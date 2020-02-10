LAWRENCE -- A 66-year-old man was attacked and had a knife held to his throat while waiting for the bus on Bennington Street early Monday morning, police said.
The man was waiting for the bus near 85 Bennington St. around 5:30 a.m. when he was attacked by the men who came at him from different angles, according to police.
Bernabel Gonzalez, 46, and Oscar Figueroa-Linares, 31, were arrested and charged for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over age 60, resisting arrest and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Figueroa-Linares was also charged with illegal possession of class A and B drugs, police said.
The victim said he has taken the bus from that location for several years.
He told an officer one of the men said, "That's him. That's the guy."
Police were called to the area to investigate a report of an assault in progress "involving two males holding a male victim with a knife to his neck."
The victim was able to get away and was not physically harmed, police said. When officers arrived, he ran over to the police cruiser and hid behind it.
Officers saw the two men accused of the attack nearby and chased them.
