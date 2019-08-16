BOSTON — A Dominican national formerly living in Lawrence pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Freddy Tejada-Diaz, 50, pleaded guilty to a count of false representation of Social Security number and a count of aggravated identity theft, the statement said.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns scheduled sentencing for Nov. 13.
Officials said Tejada-Diaz will be subject to deportation proceedings after completion of his sentence.
On Aug, 1, 2016, Tejada-Diaz applied for a Massachusetts identification card using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a Puerto Rican-born United States citizen, the statement from Lelling's office said.
According to officials, at the time of his arrest in April 2019, Tejada-Diaz had an arrest warrant out of Plymouth Superior Court for drug charges and a warrant of removal issued out of a New York immigration court.
Tejada-Diaz was identified from a fingerprint match to his immigration file bearing his photo, which showed that he was previously ordered removed from the U.S. on Sept. 5, 1996, but did not report to his scheduled immigration hearing, Lelling's staement said.
The statement said that on Sept. 30, 1996, Tejada-Diaz obtained a Massachusetts identification card in the name of the United States citizen and, until his recent arrest, was using that identity.
The charge of false representation of a Social Security number is punishable by up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
The charge of aggravated identity theft calls for a mandatory two-year prison sentence, to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.