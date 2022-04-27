Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett is expected to announce today the arrest of a suspect in a 1988 murder.
The body of Melissa Ann Tremblay, 11, was found on September 12, 1988 in the Boston & Maine Railway Yard near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence.
Reported missing the previous day, she had been stabbed and run over by a freight car.
Known as Missy, she was a student at the Lancaster Elementary School in Salem, New Hampshire.
