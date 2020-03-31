As residents and businesses work to keep their families and employees healthy, thieves and predators are hard at work peddling fake tests, bogus cures and phony charities, authorities warn.
As the coronavirus pandemic stretches across the country and the globe, law enforcement is issuing warnings about fraudulent entities and scammers targeting social media, email and cell phones.
The coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, causes intense respiratory symptoms and possible death. Health officials have warned people to stay at home and socially distance themselves to prevent the spread of the virus.
“During this national emergency, a small number of cruel and self-serving individuals are seeking to profit from the public’s fear of COVID-19,” said New Hampshire's U.S. Attorney Scott Murray in a statement.
“There are reports of fraudsters selling counterfeit products and fake cures, or setting up malicious websites in order to take advantage of people who are attempting to protect themselves from the virus," Murray said.
"Such criminal exploitation will not be tolerated and will receive the full attention of federal law enforcement. I urge anyone who becomes aware of this type of fraud to report it. We will work closely with all of our law enforcement partners to end these despicable schemes and bring the criminals to justice," he continued.
The FBI in Boston has also issued stern warnings.
“With the outbreak of COVID-19, scammers have found a platform that preys on people’s fears and could make them more likely to be victimized,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.
Such scams have included social media posts and advertisements for fake COVID-19 cures, bogus tests, emails from scammers and illegitimate requests from fake charities and nonprofits, according to the Department of Justice.
The Better Business Bureau of Massachusetts issued a warning about scams involving text messages that appear to come from the United States government, including the Department of Health and Human Services.
"The message tells you that you must take a 'mandatory online COVID-19 test' and has a link to a website. But there is no online test for coronavirus," the bureau warned.
The bureau also has gotten reports of texts urging recipients to complete “the census” or fill out an online application in order to receive their stimulus check.
Authorities also say to be suspicious of "phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Murray said all scams and fraudulent activity should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or by e-mail to disaster@leo.gov. The public also can report fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.
For more consumer tips regarding COVID-19, see BBB.org/Coronavirus.
