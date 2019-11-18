DERRY — Fire officials say improperly disposed cigarettes caused a Sunday morning fire in Derry.
At about 9:22 a.m., the Derry Fire Communications Center received a master-box alarm activation for a fire at 95 East Broadway.
Engines 1, 2, 3, Ladder 4, and Car 1 were dispatched simultaneously from their stations.
On arrival, fire was showing from a second-floor window of one of the apartment buildings at the address, according to a Derry Fire Department press release.
Residents of the building were noted to be in the windows and doors on the second and third floors. Audible and visual fire alarms were activated.
Due to the number of occupants in the building mutual-aid was requested. Additional fire companies simultaneously performed search and rescue.
Multiple people were helped out of the building.
One of the apartments suffered extensive fire and smoke damage and is uninhabitable.
Common areas and several other units had smoke and water damage.
One person was evaluated by emergency crews and declined further treatment.
A firefighter was also injured after falling due to the icy conditions.
The American Red Cross is helping the two adults who occupied the most damaged unit.
Thirty-one firefighters responded, including crews from Windham, Auburn, and Londonderry.
Fire teams from Hudson, Chester, Salem and Hampstead provided station coverage.