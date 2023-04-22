LONDONDERRY — It’s a development concept that often combines the best of all worlds when it comes to providing people a place to live, work and play.
Planning board members got an early look at a proposed mixed-use development project at a meeting April 12.
The plan, in its conceptual, non-binding stages so far, did not draw any decisions yet from planning officials, who heard details on what could become a project following a more “village” style of development.
The plan calls for a development that could combine residential multi-use units, retail, a daycare and a phased construction plan for multiple manufacturing facilities on industrially-zoned land at 6 Akira Way, 104 Grenier Field Road, 5 Kitty Hawk Landing, and 11 Akira Way.
Londonderry Holdings LLC is the owner and plan applicant.
Representing the owner/applicant was Dick Anagnost, who told planning officials the project would be formulated with a “village concept” in mind, where residents living there could also be employed at nearby manufacturing businesses, have children cared for in a daycare and be close to retail and other businesses proposed.
Anagnost called this style of mixed-use plan “very successful” in other communities.
“The village concept are uses that support each other,” he said.
The plan is about 75 acres in size with phased in approaches to manufacturing growth and facilities that could someday employ 1,000-plus people.
Anagnost said housing units could be a combination of both workforce and market value.
The concept of providing this type of mixed-use atmosphere could serve the area well when it comes to supporting Londonderry, while also supporting potential employees who would come here to live and work.
Planning board member Art Rugg stressed that this was only the beginning of hearing details about this proposed project.
“It’s a terrific idea and a neat vision,” he said. “It’s a very interesting concept.”
Rugg also offered a bit of a history lesson on how past times sometimes evolve into new projects with similar trends.
He cited mill buildings and businesses of the past that would offer nearby housing for workers and now new development plans in the 21st Century are making good use of those previous ideas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.