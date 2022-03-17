HAVERHILL — Pilling Street resident Barbara Leavitt said that as she watched firefighters remove the body of a woman from a first floor apartment at 40 Pilling St. Wednesday night, she realized her fear had come true.
The two-alarm fire that claimed the life of the 60-year-old Holly Quinn was accidental, according to Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, who issued a statement late Thursday morning. The most likely cause of the fire was smoking while home oxygen was in use, which fire officials said can make materials ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster rate than it would otherwise.
Leavitt, who lives next door at 36 Pilling St., said she had raised concerns to authorities about the woman smoking while using a home oxygen tank.
“I had a feeling and so did my boyfriend that something was going to happen,” she said. "It's a terrible thing."
Nairoby Sanchez, who lives on the second floor above the fire victim, said she was not home at the time of the fire and that when she arrived home firefighters were still on the scene.
She said the owner of the building showed up Thursday morning and allowed residents back in to gather belongings.
“There is no way to tell when or if we will be allowed back in again,” she said moments before entering the building to retrieve what she could.
O'Brien said his department received a 911 call at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday from a second floor resident who smelled smoke in the six-unit apartment building.
Firefighters from the High Street station, which is around the corner from Pilling Street, arrived on the scene first.
"They made their way into the left, first floor apartment and as they progressed in they found the victim," O'Brien said. "Several crews removed the woman, who was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill. We were later informed that she died."
O'Brien said all the other residents of this three-story, six-unit house got out safely.
Pilling Street is in the city's heavily populated Mount Washington neighborhood.
Although a second alarm was called, firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, O'Brien said.
"Given the quick response it was the woman's best chance at survival, but unfortunately she passed," he said. "Our crews did the best job possible and were able to contain the fire to one area of the apartment."
According to city assessor records, the three story home at 38-40 Pilling St. was built in 1900 and has six apartments.
Deb Duxbury, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Northeast Massachusetts, said her team had responded to Pilling Street Wednesday night and have opened four cases involving eight people, and have left contact information for two other residents of the building.
“We will be providing financial support for whatever use they want, such as a hotel stay, food, clothing or other things." she said Thursday afternoon. "We will also be conducting health and mental health assistance. Our recovery team will also be assisting with referrals to agencies that can help with additional help.”