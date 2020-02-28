HAVERHILL — A male student brought an unloaded pellet gun to Consentino Middle School in his bag Friday that was confiscated by school and police officials, Principal John Mele said.
In an email sent to families late Friday morning, Mele and Consentino Assistant Principal Richard Poor said all proper protocols were taken in the wake of the incident, and that School Resource Police Officer Gillian Brignac and the Police Department were “immediately notified.”
“Appropriate action will be taken in accordance in with school policy and applicable laws,” the statement said.
Mele and Poor encouraged families to remind their children of the "see something, say something'' rule when it comes to observing questionable behavior. Superintendent Margaret Marotta echoed that sentiment in her own statement Friday.
“We are thankful to the student who had the courage to 'say something' that seemed concerning and to the teacher who brought this to the attention of administration quickly and appropriately,” Marotta said. “When we all work together, emergency situations can be diffused quickly and safely.”
Following Friday's incident, classes resumed as normal and there was no disruption to the school day, Mele said.