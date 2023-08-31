LAWRENCE — Local and federal authorities are investigating after the city made a $2.7 million payment in scam or fraudulent scheme, officials said.
Mayor Brian DePena met with city and school officials Thursday afternoon to address criminals that "have attempted to defraud the City of Lawrence school system by posing as a service provider," he said in a statement.
The payment is believed to be related to one of two multi-million dollar school building projects underway in Lawrence, officials said.
"I would like to inform our residents that local and federal authorities are investigating the matter and it looks very promising," said DePena, in the statement, released to The Eagle-Tribune at 5 p.m. Thursday.
DePena said to "prevent future incidents of this nature, I have directed both IT and Finance to implement systematic safeguards and tighten verification processes that will alert us to fraudulent cyber attempts."
."These days, cybercriminals pose as contractors and vendors with various illegal schemes to defraud government entities and private corporations around the world in the hope of intercepting payments. These criminals are cunning and continually look for ways to fool institutions," DePena added.
DePena met with Mark Iannello, the city's chief financial officer, and school officials on Thursday afternoon, said Octavien Spanner, DePena's senior advisor.
It's unclear if the $2.7 million in question has been recovered.
Ianello did not return several messages this week seeking comment on the fraudulent payment issue.
A $103.7 million building project is underway at the Leahy School, where the previous building was crumbling, leaking and in need of major repairs.
More than $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act money combined with $60 million in state school building assistance money to build the new school.
The state is also providing nearly half of the $132 million needed for the new Oliver Partnership School, which is also under construction.
