LAWRENCE — A group of officials and workers alike celebrated Earth Day with UTEC, the largest mattress recycler in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bonnie Heiple, along with Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena and state Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, visited the UTEC site in Lawrence to celebrate the expansion of the nonprofit mattress recycling venture in recognition of Earth Day.
Since Massachusetts recently banned the disposal of mattresses in the trash, UTEC’s mattress recycling nonprofit has more than doubled in less than one year, according to officials.
UTEC, which helps young people overcome the challenges of poverty, gang involvement and unemployment, now works with 30 municipalities to help residents safely dispose of and recycle approximately 35,000 mattresses annually across the region.
“Through our Solid Waste Master Plan, Massachusetts has a goal to reduce our trash disposal by 30 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050. We need to support facilities like UTEC’s to meet those ambitious goals while also promoting reuse and creating jobs,” said Heiple, in a prepared release.
UTEC’s team of young adults manually deconstruct and extract recyclable material from mattresses and box springs, with an average of 85% of the mattress being recycled. Young adults participate in deconstruction as well as unloading deliveries of mattresses, and develop warehouse work skills.
“Lawrence as a city is blessed to have this organization present and offering such a vital service to the community and its residents. I am rooting for their continued success and growth,” DePena said.
“The program enables justice-involved youth to gain hands-on industrial and warehousing experience in a safe, structured workplace while gaining an understanding of the environmental impact they are delivering through their work. For many of these young adults, our social enterprises are their first opportunity to gain work and life skills in a safe space, and we’ve seen firsthand how impactful that can be for our young people and our communities,” said Gregg Croteau, CEO of UTEC.
Moran recently filed an amendment calling for a $2 million investment in the Mattress Recycling Social Enterprise Pilot Grant Program, which will allow nonprofits to sustain their social enterprise work by supporting expenses related to their social impact, including but not limited to outreach, training, education, transitional employment services, case management, and administrative support.
“Particularly as demand and competition for mattress recycling services continues to increase across Massachusetts following the trash ban, we need to ensure that nonprofit social enterprises like UTEC’s are able to continue to provide these incredibly valuable services to our neighborhoods while employing those in most need from our communities,” Moran said.
