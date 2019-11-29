HAVERHILL — The man who fell to his death at a construction site in Haverhill the day before Thanksgiving has been identified by officials as Dennis Robertson, 44, of Manchester, New Hampshire.
Reports said Robertson was a father of four and an experienced construction worker.
On Wednesday, Robertson and another worker fell about 50 feet from the bucket of a lift truck onto a barge below, officials said. They were part of a crew working on a $110 million bridge reconstruction project on Interstate 495 over the Merrimack River.
Officials said it is not clear if a mechanical problem or operator error caused the fatal incident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation, in a statement, said it “will be cooperating fully with OSHA and other authorities in determining what occurred to lead to this tragedy.”
The surviving worker, who has only been identified by officials as a 46-year-old man, underwent surgery at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington. Officials did not have an update on his condition Friday afternoon.
