The fire that started in a home on Sunset Rock Road Monday was caused by an electrical issue, Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement Wednesday.
The accidental fire began in the attic of the home at 14 Sunset Rock Road where an extension cord was being used for a roof heating system to prevent ice damns, they said.
“All heat-generating appliances such as space heaters, toasters, and roof heating systems need to be plugged directly into a wall outlet designed to support them," Mansfield said. "Extension cords are easily overloaded and don’t have the protection of circuit breakers.”
“Roof heating systems are safe when used properly, but should not be left on continuously," Mansfield said. "Turn them on only when needed, then shut them off. Just like you wouldn’t leave your space heater running all the time.”
Andover fire and police investigated the fire with State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.