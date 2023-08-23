SALEM, Mass. — Local officials say efforts in Boston to relocate a large homeless encampment and drug market at “Mass and Cass” may be contributing to an uptick in such encampments in Salem.
“The crew around Wendy’s is a particularly vexing one,” Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller said. “Some of them are locals, which is to say people we’ve encountered before. Some of them aren’t — they’re coming from Boston, probably displacements from Mass and Cass.”
At least a few of those camping along the South River behind the Lafayette Street Wendy’s may be a product of the efforts leaders in Boston are seeking to find a new home for people at the encampment at Boston’s intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, Miller said.
In addition to the tent community along the South River, there also established encampments scattered throughout Salem’s woodlands, and, less frequently, in places like Leslie’s Retreat. Efforts by organizations that work with the unhoused are also ramping up.
“We now have three different folks who do outreach for us here in Salem,” said Jason Etheridge, executive director of the Salem-based shelter program Lifebridge and Beverly-based River House. “The whole goal is to engage, to try to find a way to work together, and to offer anything we can to get them to where they have to be.”
So where do they come from, and why won’t some accept services?
“That’s the million-dollar question,” Etheridge said. “We see it. We’re part of the response. We want to work with these folks to figure out what they need and want.”
Miller said the city’s police department has an overarching strategy when handling complaints about unhoused people in Salem.
“It’s worth restating our overall philosophy, which is, where somebody is homeless living outside, we don’t think that’s a healthy way to live. But also, there’s nothing illegal in and of that,” he said. “The most effective way to address it is to get services to people, to convince them there’s a healthier way to live.
“I don’t think homelessness is a problem we can arrest our way out of.”
Miller said the best recourse begins with thinking of the unhoused as neighbors, even if they don’t have a mailing address.
“Where there is illegality, obviously we’re going to have a look at that, because we’re the police,” he said. “But it needs to be looked at more through the lens of looking at one’s neighbor, rather than looking to simply arrest someone because they’ve broken a minor law and are homeless.”
Mayor Dominick Pangallo also referred to Salem’s unhoused population as neighbors.
“Like communities across Massachusetts, Salem is grappling with the escalating cost of housing and the dearth of sufficient housing supply,” Pangallo said in a statement. “These are compounded by the substantial and complex challenges presented by diminished access to mental health care and the scourge of substance use disorder. As a result, far too many neighbors lack access to a safe roof over their head.
“The city, through our High-Risk Homeless Task Force and the Police Department’s Community Impact Unit, outreaches to unhoused individuals to try to connect them with the services and supportive housing opportunities,” Pangallo said. “We’ve recently added a mental health clinician to that team and, in the coming weeks, additional substance use disorder specialists.”
Lifebridge has recently found success in working with the unhoused population.
“As an organization, we do find it alarming that there are more tents and more people choosing to live outside,” Etheridge said. “Our approach is to engage, and offer services.”
Miller said Lifebridge is “a great partner, and we try to funnel people there in whatever way we can.”
“Our CIU specifically seeks to help those who are reluctant to accept help,” he said. “I think they’re very good at it. It’s worth looking at what happened last year at Old Town Hall.”
In that case, a group of people who were previously establishing a camp behind City Hall then set up between the front-facing stairs of Old Town Hall, creating an encampment that prompted intense debate on homelessness around Salem, as the camp was highly visible from Front Street downtown.
The encampment was eventually broken up over the tents tied down to the building’s railings and entryways, an enforceable misuse of city property. The city’s building department tackled enforcement on that end, and those living in the tents ultimately accepted services and housing where rooms were available.
“I know people were very upset, because it happened very slowly,” Miller said. “But it was also a success story. These were people who wanted to be living outside, weren’t willing to accept services, and we were able to work with them, to help them get shelter or other mental health or substance abuse services.”
Pangallo said the strongest approach to ending homelessness is a much bigger picture: Effective policy to create new housing units.
”Being unhoused is not a crime, and our approach is and will continue to be reflective of that fact and a ‘housing first’ philosophy,” he said. “In the long term, we can’t address homelessness without talking about homes. We need affordable, accessible housing to meet the needs of our community.”
