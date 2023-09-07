SALEM, Mass. — City councilors have signaled support for a more than $53 million tax break supporting the future marshalling of offshore wind turbines in Salem Sound.
The City Council will vote next week on a 20-year “tax increment financing” proposal supporting Crowley Wind Services. Ten of the body’s 11 councilors voted in support of the plan, and a related set of real estate transactions, at a Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday night.
The tax break takes the property’s current assessed value, due to increase sharply as construction improves the site’s value, and locks the tax bill to a base of $757,500. From there, the property’s final assessed value of $220 million will be added to the bill over time:
- Years 1 through 5: 92.5% exemption, saving $5.1 million each year as the company pays $1,174,125 in taxes total;
- Years 6 through 10: 65% exemption, saving $3.6 million each year as the company pays $2,701,750 total;
- Years 11 through 15: 30% exemption, saving about $1.7 million each year as the company pays $4,646,000; and
- Years 16 through 20: 5% exemption, saving $277,750 each year while paying $6,035,750.
Throughout the 20 years of the plan, the company would pay $72.7 million in taxes while enjoying a total exemption of $53.4 million, ultimately a 42% cut in their anticipated taxes. Without the plan, the company would otherwise pay an estimated $126 million in taxes across the 20-year term.
The real estate transaction tied to the project addresses five acres of land along the edge of the site representing a deep-water berth. Under the arranged deal, if supported by the City Council next week, the city would become owners of the berth and lease it to the entity controlling the remaining 37 acres of land for 99 years, thus unifying their control of all 42 acres around the Salem Harbor Footprint power plant. If the property stops supporting offshore wind turbine marshalling before the 99 years are up, the lease will end to restore the city’s full control of the berth.
“We face a unique opportunity to transform this site from one where coal was piled and burned, to a transitional natural gas plant, and now to a critical part of the development of a clean energy future,” wrote city Mayor Dominick Pangallo to the City Council when introducing the matter in late August. “This summer, our planet experienced the hottest day, the hottest June, and the hottest July ever. Warming and rising oceans, raging wildfires, and torrential storms battered our planet, our continent, and our Commonwealth.
“This project, alone, will not halt this, nor reverse it,” Pangallo added. “But without this project and many others like it, no progress will be possible. This is our small part to play for large change.”
The TIF has entered the picture as part of Crowley’s efforts to build the Salem Offshore Wind Terminal, according to Pangallo.
“A critical part of advancing this project is in the financing of both the construction of the facility and the subsequent ongoing operation. Public investments from the federal government total $33.8 million, with another $20.0 million in federal grants being pursued currently,” he wrote.
“The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (CEC), a state entity, has provided $75 million. On the local level, the port developer is seeking a TIF agreement to provide a predictable and ongoing level of support to meet projected costs they anticipate incurring.”
The staggered approach to increasing the taxed value of the property means more than 97% of the tax savings will hit in the first 15 years specifically, according to Pangallo.
“This is typical of TIF agreements,” he wrote, “to provide the greatest subsidy early in the project when costs are most significant.”
The deal allows the parties to come back together in years nine and 14 — the two years before shifts to the 30% and 5% exemptions — to renegotiate if one of the sides are losing midway into the deal.
“This is a new industry emerging,” City Planner Tom Daniel said during the meeting. “We’re all optimistic about a successful operation, and Crowley is committed to the project. ... In years nine and 14, after those conversations, if Crowley said ‘Hey, we want to amend and increase the exemption’ or the city says ‘You’re rocking, and we want to change it in our favor,’ there’s nothing that binds us, but we can have those conversations.”
There was little discussion on the size of the tax break, a point emphasized by meeting chairperson Bob McCarthy to open the discussion.
”The mayor and his staff has worked with Crowley and their people and has come up with a tax increment proposal that’s in front of us,” McCarthy said. “We’re here to approve it and send it to the full council for a yes or no.”
Salem resident Teasie Riley-Goggin said the idea of the offshore wind sector coming to Salem “is exciting,” but a deal of the size being discussed deserves a slower, more thoughtful process.
Councilors referred both matters — the tax break, and the real estate transaction — to the full City Council for the final yes-or-no vote, both clearing with unanimous 10-0 votes (Ward 4 City Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain was absent). The final vote is expected next Thursday, Sept. 14, at the City Council’s meeting. The meeting will be held in the City Council’s chambers at City Hall, 93 Washington St., at 7 p.m. with remote participation options available through the meeting calendar at Salem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.