Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's top legal counsel Eugene O'Flaherty is leaving City Hall and returning to private practice as Walsh waits to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the next secretary of labor, the former state lawmaker told the News Service.
O'Flaherty is the latest top aide to Walsh to depart City Hall as City Council President Kim Janey prepares to take over as mayor, and like Walsh's departing chief of staff Kathryn Burton he said he is not planning to follow his long-time friend to Washington, D.C.
O'Flaherty may not be going to Washington, but Walsh's former chief of staff Dan Koh is headed to the capital. A source confirmed that Koh will join the Labor Department as Walsh's chief of staff starting on Tuesday.
Koh ran for Congress in 2018, losing narrowly to Congresswoman Lori Trahan. His move to join Walsh in the Biden administration was first reported by Politico, which has also reported that Burton, Walsh's chief of policy Joyce Linehan and others are departing City Hall ahead of Walsh's exit.