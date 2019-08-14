LONDONDERRY — The town's biggest celebration is now underway.
The 120th annual Old Home Day got a big start Wednesday with the annual senior picnic held at the Lions Club pavilion on Mammoth Road.
Seniors gathered under the pavilion to enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers served up by town officials, Lions Club members, police officers and other volunteers.
The senior gathering is the traditional start of the annual Old Home Day schedule that will continue on through the weekend.
"We are so pleased, we have great weather and this is the largest turnout we ever had," said Cathy Blash, Londonderry's senior affairs director.
Al Lamson attended the senior picnic and said it was a great community event.
"And a great way to catch up with your neighbors," he said.
Following the picnic, seniors were invited to head across the street to the Town Common for a free summer concert featuring Beach Boys tribute band All Summer Long.
This year's Old Home Day theme, thanks to fourth-graders in Kelly Murphy's class at South Elementary School, is "300 Years of Family and Friends," a nod to this year's 300th celebration of the original Nutfield settlement.
The remaining celebration schedule includes band concerts, Kidz Night and movies, fireworks, a parade, a 5K road race, baby contest, Londonderry Sings, historical activities, and children's games.
120th Old Home Day
Friday, Aug. 16
Londonderry/Derry police/fire softball game, 6 p.m. Londonderry High School field
Family concert featuring Manchuka, 7:15 p.m. Londonderry High School lacrosse field, fireworks to follow, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Baby contest, 9 a.m. Matthew Thornton Elementary gym
Old Home Day parade, 10:15 a.m. Mammoth Road from middle school to Mack's Apples, rain or shine
Lions Club, food, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./603 Brewery on Lions Hall site, hosting event
Morrison House, Pillsbury Road, Revolutionary encampment, historical Nutfield 300th activities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
North School PTA, Touch-a-Truck, noon to 2 p.m. at Moose Hill School on Pillsbury Road
Carnival on Town Common, 11:30 a.m.
Booths, games, activities on Town Common, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Battle of the Chiefs, noon, fire chief against police chief in fun strength battle, Town Common
Londonderry Sings contest, 2:45 p.m. Town Common bandstand
Wildlife Encounters animal show, 2:30 p.m. on Town Common
Free Bingo, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Matthew Thornton Elementary gym
Applestock, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Town Common
Enterprise Band Boot Scootin' Boogie 5K and Brewfest, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., fields on Sargent Road
Visit oldhomeday.com