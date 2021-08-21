LONDONDERRY -- Old Home Day, which actually lasts for five days, held one of its signature events Saturday: the Old Home Day Parade.
Thousands of onlookers watched as marching bands, Cub Scouts, baton twirlers and more made their way down Mammoth Road from the middle school to Mack’s Apples.
According to the town website, the event, which started Wednesday and finished Sunday, was estimated to attract more than 12,000 people.
The Old Home Day Celebration started with a concert for seniors on Wednesday and ended with a contemporary Christian Concert on Sunday. Some of the other activities included fireworks, a 5k road race, a baby contest, children's games -- all geared to a "hometown traditional family celebration," according to the town's website.