NEWBURYPORT — This month 275 years ago a group of Christians, led by "forgotten Founding Father" and English preacher George Whitefield, erected a small meetinghouse at the corner of Federal and High Streets — the first formal effort to establish what would become Old South Presbyterian Church.
The church, which now stands at 29 Federal St., previously commemorated the legacy of Whitefield during a weeklong symposium around the 250th anniversary of his death last fall.
The 18th century Anglican minister, evangelist and close friend of Benjamin Franklin was known for his powerful orations, which helped lay the groundwork for spiritual and social equality in what was known as The Great Awakening.
On Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the church will host an ice cream social in celebration of its 275th birthday.
Jeanine Cunningham, a church elder, has attended Old South for most of her life, noting, "It's a place of belonging. It's a sense of family."
Her parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were members. Now 66, she began attending the church when she was 6 and became an official member at 17.
Over the years, Cunningham took an active interest in Old South. From teaching and helping out with Sunday School to serving on committees and giving tours, she found a purpose in the community.
"We're a family," she said. "We're a body together with the same purpose — worshiping God and working in the community."
Cunningham grew up in Joppa, noting that it was a poor area then, but the church made her feel like she was "a part of something bigger."
She watched Old South change over the years between fluctuating numbers and different pastors.
For Cunningham though, the most positive change was this shift to "looking outward instead of inward," she said.
A few years back, Cunningham was helping distribute dinner to people through the Salvation Army when she realized just how prevalent hunger still was in Newburyport.
Taking a look at those attending the dinner at the Salvation Army, she thought, "Newburyport is so affluent, how can there be that many people in need in this community, today?"
"I was shocked to see how many people were sitting there in need of a meal or in need of socialization," she said.
The experience was "an eye opener" that encouraged her to find more ways to help those in her community through the church.
Over the past year, especially, the church has ramped up its efforts to help the overwhelming number of people in need of assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been several food drives in support of the Newbury Food Pantry, which serves clients in many surrounding communities. The church's elders, deacons and the Rev. Sara Singleton also remained in regular contact with some of the congregation's most vulnerable members.
Sunday Sandwiches, a weekly food offering at the church, adapted to health and safety protocols. Volunteers switched to to-go containers and served people outdoors, following social distancing.
"It's not just God's work; you're doing the right thing," Cunningham said.
To learn more about Old South's history, visit www.oldsouthnbpt.org/OldSouthBirthday275.