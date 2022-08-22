LAWRENCE — The St. Alfio Society is looking to expand its Feast of the Three Saints this year by overcoming tensions of the past and reaching out to the Hispanic community of Lawrence. There will also be the return of many aspects that were restricted due to the pandemic.
The 2022 event, in its 99th year, will be held from Sept. 5 to 7 on Common Street.
The feast has roots in the early 1900s, when Italian immigrants settled in Lawrence to work in the mills. These immigrants maintained their particular devotion to three martyred brothers, Saint Alfio, Saint Filadelfo and Saint Cirino.
In 1921, Italian immigrants in Lawrence formed the St. Alfio Society to honor the saints. The society’s building on Common Street houses three wooden statues of them, along with casts and other memorabilia that people have donated.
The society aided the Italian immigrant families of the time. Members were entitled to a death benefit and free medical care, and during the Great Depression members facing difficulty could receive financial help and food. They also celebrated the saints with a feast on Labor Day weekend, a tradition that has lived on.
Today, the society offers scholarships to local students, works to provide meals around Thanksgiving and Christmas for people in need, and raises money to donate to local charities. Preparations for this year’s feast have been underway for months.
The feast this September promises to bring a full lineup of delicious food, entertainment and camaraderie of Italian-American heritage.
From the front steps of the Holy Rosary Shrine to the rest of Common Street, the lively event is expected to make a full comeback, drawing in the regular crowd of thousands after the pandemic pushed the last two festivals into a two-day affair that lacked its customary fanfare.
“The traditions are coming back … this kickoff weekend will be lots of fun,” said Anthony Palmisano, president of the St. Alfio Society.
He highlighted the unique mark being made on the 99th feast with the addition of different events. This includes performances by theater groups and the popular Spanish musician — and Lawrence native — Roque Peña.
While the feast largely celebrates Italian culture, Palmisano emphasized that its core has a focus on the inclusivity of all members of the community.
“Everyone is welcome to the feast,” Palmisano said. “It’s all about family tradition and all of the values apart of heritage.”
Although the city had a large Italian population when the society was formed, times have changed. According to the US Census Bureau, 81.1% of the residents of Lawrence is Hispanic or Latino, as of July 2021.
The Rev. Francis Godkin of the Holy Rosary Shrine is a part of a religious order that was recently given the responsibility of the church in December. Although he is new to the city, Godkin explained what he has heard about tension between the communities.
“I heard a lot when I got here about the tension of having one church community but with many different communities within it,” he said. “For the feast, I think the Hispanic community has felt desirous to celebrate and participate, but they did not know how to reach out to St. Alfio’s.”
At a meeting to prepare for the feast, members of the St. Alfio Society commented on the tension and the changes they hope to bring this year.
“We are neighbors, and we need to stick together,” a member commented, as the society discussed their efforts.
Palmisano recently delivered a speech at the Spanish-speaking Mass at the Holy Rosary shrine.
“As far as my knowledge, in the history of the celebration of the feast, there has never been anybody that went to personally invite the Hispanic community,” Godkin said.
“(Palmisano) has done an awesome job as president, trying to bring harmony to this tension,” he added. “He wants to heal the wounds of the past.”
“We’ve made great strides welcoming that community,” Palmisano said. “It was long overdue, but you have to start somewhere.”
Anibal Gonzalez, a member of the Holy Rosary shrine, has been attending the festival since he moved to Lawrence from Puerto Rico in 1970.
Gonzalez was at the Mass that Sunday, and he appreciated Palmisano’s speech and efforts to reach out to the community.
“Coming to the church and to announce that was awesome and a blessing,” he said.
