HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School junior Karen Cordero will be attending the senior class graduation on June 2 at Haverhill Stadium. Only she won’t be there as a spectator, but instead a member of the graduating class.
By taking Honors and Advanced Placement Classes in addition to Early College classes at Northern Essex Community College, Cordero, 17, amassed more than enough credits to graduate and received approval from administrators. And, she’s been accepted into a top school of her choice.
In a way, she’s following in her father’s footsteps as he graduated from high school early, she said.
“It eased the fear that came with the process of graduating early since I had someone to go to who would understand the process,” she said. “Things seemed to be on the right track and I’ve been told that I’m the first junior who graduated from Haverhill High who was accepted into Boston College and Boston University, and I’m also waitlisted at Northeastern University.”
Cordero chose Boston College and is prepared to tackle a rigorous course of study in hopes of attending medical school and ultimately becoming a neurosurgeon.
But rather than transfer the 33 college credits and 32 high school credits she earned over the last three years and potentially skip her freshman year of college, she decided to attend BC as a freshman.
“Most medical schools prefer you take classes at the college and not transfer credits,” she said. “I was accepted to BC as an early decision applicant and I received a full scholarship for classes, but not for books and fees, which I’ll have to pay for.”
Cordero hopes to double major in neural science and computer science on the pre-med track.
“Ever since I was young I’ve been interested in all aspects of the brain, the spine, and the nerves of the human body,” she said.
She explained that the high school requires 20 credits to graduate and that she accumulated 32 credits.
“I don’t think I’d be using my time wisely by staying for my senior year as I’ve already been accepted into the school of choice,” she said.
She said there wasn’t much time left for extracurricular activities when studying four hours a day. But she did make time for reading and spending time with her family.
“I’ve read the Harry Potter series nine times and the Hunger Games series four times and I love science fiction and Stephen King novels,” she said. “During the summer I’m outdoors enjoying the weather, going to the beach and walking the shore as I’m a huge beach person.”
Cordero says her teachers at Haverhill High have all been very supportive and have always been there for her.
“I feel that some people have the perception that if you attend Haverhill High you won’t become a really successful person,” she said.
“I didn’t let that stop me; it’s not where you come from, but instead it’s what you make it out to be.”
She said that during her time at Haverhill High she ignored any drama taking place among the student body and focused on learning and growing.
“I want to thank my guidance counselor Ryan Foran, my principals Roland Boucher and Kevin Soraghan, and also my history teacher Rob Pike and my anatomy and physiology teacher Katie Pugliares-Bonner for writing amazing letters of recommendation,” she said.
