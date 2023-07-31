METHUEN — Everyone knows where The Loop is.
That makes life easier for the recruiters who work at the new Army Career Center, which opened at The Loop shopping center in Methuen on Friday, right next to Marshall’s.
“We’re in the middle of the three major cities, Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence,” said Sgt. Manuel Peralta, a Lawrence native.
Before, when they worked at the recruiting station in Washington Square in Haverhill, Peralta would sometimes pick up recruits in Lawrence and bring them back for an interview, then drive them home.
“It gets lengthy,” Peralta said. “Now that we’re more in the middle, it’s a lot easier for us to have them come over here. It’s a great location, we just say, hey, we’re at The Loop.”
The new site also features plenty of parking, while finding a spot in Haverhill was always a challenge, said Sgt. Joshua Barclay, another recruiter and Florida native.
“Also being right here next to the highway makes it so much easier for getting in and out and going right into downtown Haverhill,” he said.
There are six recruiters and a station commander working out of the new location after the Army chose to move when its lease expired in Washington Square.
“They temporarily moved the office to the Lawrence location, and this was a new build, so we were over there while this office was getting put together for us,” said Sgt. Matthew Simmons, the Center’s station commander who grew up in New Hampshire.
The bricks and mortar station still plays an important role in the process of recruiting new soldiers, even with all the information available online about careers in the Army.
“The purpose of the office itself is really for the processing piece,” Simmons said. “It’s for the paperwork. It’s for, as we call it, the Army interview. That’s where parents and applicants come in and sit down with the recruiters and have these conversations.”
As Peralta describes it, an Army interview allows recruits to imagine their futures.
“It’s pretty much based on, this is where you are right now, and we ask them, ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?’” Peralta said. “Then, it’s like, ‘This is how the Army could help you achieve your goals.’”
When recruiters aren’t conducting sit-downs with potential recruits, they are out in the community, because a website is no substitute for personal interaction.
Peralta said he likes to visit the basketball courts in Lawrence to make contact with young people and make them aware of what the Army offers.
“Then they will see, ‘OK, I can talk to this guy,’ and they could have random questions, which they normally do,” Peralta said.
Each recruiter is expected to sign up one new soldier per month during a fiscal year, which in the Army runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, Simmons said. The station that he leads is one of several in a recruiting company that covers the Merrimack Valley.
“The Merrimack Valley includes southern New Hampshire so there are two recruiting stations there, Amherst and Manchester,” Simmons said. “Then it would be Lowell to our west and then our station, and we cover out to the Seacoast and as far south as Peabody and Waltham.”
Simmons compares the role of recruiters to that of a guidance counselor in high school, whose job is to inform students about their options, and he said the Army is dealing with some of the same challenges that schools are confronting.
“Student test scores were affected because of COVID, learning from home and all these different things, and that affects an individual’s ability to join the military,” Simmons said.
Young people seeking to join must take an exam measuring their skills, so a program was developed to help compensate for learning loss that occurred during the pandemic. The classes are conducted at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and last four to six weeks.
“We’ve got the Future Soldier preparatory course that gives those students that may have fallen behind in high school the opportunity to improve their entrance scores on the exam,” Simmons said.
Simmons and the recruiters that he leads at The Loop are all sergeants, because those are the Army’s educators, which makes them ideally suited to deal with recruits.
“We’re already teachers, trainers, instructors in our fields, our specialties, and the Army tends to pull you out of your specialty and throw you into a new position to challenge you,” Barclay said.
Barclay chose to train in intelligence work before he was selected to work in recruitment, and he now plans to continue in recruiting until he retires. Peralta repaired radios for four years, then worked as a chaplain’s assistant before the Army assigned him to the role of recruiting chaplains.
Peralta recruited in Los Angeles for three years before coming back East, and said the job was no different from recruiting any other kind of soldier.
“The pitch is pretty much to follow their calling, to do exactly what they are doing,” he said. “Normally, they are the ones that call us.”
