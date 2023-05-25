WINDHAM — It’s a gathering of those who love to run.
A lot of teamwork, friendship, sports and healthy living all combine into an annual spring ritual that gives people a chance to enjoy the outdoors while running on the area’s scenic trails.
Longtime running enthusiasts, and many wanting to get started again or hoping to learn more about running, are taking part in this season’s Couch-to-5K program, hosted every spring by the Greater Derry Track Club.
The program kicked off its new season on May 9, drawing about 100 people to the Windham Rail Trail to learn all about stretching and jogging, while setting a goal of participating in the track club’s Run for Freedom in Derry on July 4. The race raises money every year to support Manchester’s Liberty House, which focuses on healthcare, transitional housing and job training for homeless veterans.
The Couch-to-5K program continues on Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings and will last several weeks, with training for marathons and other running events.
For information about the program or the Greater Derry Track Club, visit gdtc.org.
Sessions in the weeks ahead will include more distance and time, leading up to the ultimate goal this summer to participate in the Run for Freedom.
