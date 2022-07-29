FRIDAY, JULY 29

Songwriters in the Round — Benjamin Huges, Bill T. Anderson and Eric Blackmer, 7 p.m.

Comedy Night, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Bread and Roses: A Labor of Love, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Sunday Open Mic, 2 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 1

Comedy Open Mic hosted by Maxwell Shultz, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

Special Public Video Shoot with Taina, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6

Slides and Trashfire Star concert, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

Sunday Open Mic, 2 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 8

Comedy Open Mic hosted with Maxwell Shultz, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

Songwriters in the Round: Tracy Colletto, Conor Hennessy and Ralph DeFlorio, 7 p.m.

Comedy Night, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

Dennis Stephen: Country Meets Rock, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

Sunday Open Mic, 2 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 15

Comedy Open Mic hosted with Maxwell Shultz, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

Songwriters in the Round: Carole Wise, Brian Cassidy and TBA

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Paco’s Oldies, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

Sunday Open Mic, 2 p.m.

Funday before Monday hosted by Maxwell Shultz, 8 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 22

Comedy Open Mic hosted by Maxwell Shultz, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

Monthly Blues Jam with Cici Eberle, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

Songwriters in the Round: Chris Lavancher, Ken Bonfield and Ric Allendorf, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Saturday Comedy At The One, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

Sunday Open Mic, 2 p.m.

MONDAY, Aug. 29

Comedy Open Mic hosted by Maxwell Shultz, 9 p.m.

