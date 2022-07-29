FRIDAY, JULY 29
Songwriters in the Round — Benjamin Huges, Bill T. Anderson and Eric Blackmer, 7 p.m.
Comedy Night, 10 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Bread and Roses: A Labor of Love, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
Sunday Open Mic, 2 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 1
Comedy Open Mic hosted by Maxwell Shultz, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
Special Public Video Shoot with Taina, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
Slides and Trashfire Star concert, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
Sunday Open Mic, 2 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 8
Comedy Open Mic hosted with Maxwell Shultz, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
Songwriters in the Round: Tracy Colletto, Conor Hennessy and Ralph DeFlorio, 7 p.m.
Comedy Night, 10 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Dennis Stephen: Country Meets Rock, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
Sunday Open Mic, 2 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 15
Comedy Open Mic hosted with Maxwell Shultz, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
Songwriters in the Round: Carole Wise, Brian Cassidy and TBA
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Paco’s Oldies, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
Sunday Open Mic, 2 p.m.
Funday before Monday hosted by Maxwell Shultz, 8 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 22
Comedy Open Mic hosted by Maxwell Shultz, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
Monthly Blues Jam with Cici Eberle, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
Songwriters in the Round: Chris Lavancher, Ken Bonfield and Ric Allendorf, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
Saturday Comedy At The One, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
Sunday Open Mic, 2 p.m.
MONDAY, Aug. 29
Comedy Open Mic hosted by Maxwell Shultz, 9 p.m.
