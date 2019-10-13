DERRY — One motorist received non-life threatening injuries following a crash Saturday at 7:42 p.m. at the intersection of Chester and Old Auburn roads.
When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, they found five people who were injured, including one person "moderately trapped" in one of the vehicles, according to a press release from the Derry Fire Department.
The trapped person was freed in about 10 minutes. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the press release.
Chester Road was closed during the incident and clean-up.
Derry police are investigating.