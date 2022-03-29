METHUEN — Bucking an industry trend toward overseas manufacturing, New Balance footwear’s new location on Lowell Street was a source of pride for visitors Monday morning.
“It’s a point of pride for everyone on this stage and in this room,” said Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, who stood with Gov. Charlie Baker and Methuen Mayor Neil Perry on a stage set up in the new factory.
A host of officials and invited guests toured the factory at 596 Lowell St. where New Balance employees were hard at work making the brand’s popular 990v5 running shoes.
The New Balance Foundation announced a $100,000 gift to the Methuen branch of the YMCA to build a new community playground and basketball court.
The 80,000-square-foot factory underwent $20 million in renovations and began production in January. Some 90 people are employed there and New Balance hopes to double its workforce and production capabilities in the next year.
Including the location in Methuen and another factory in Lawrence, New Balance owns five manufacturing facilities in Maine and Massachusetts where about 1,000 workers prepare, cut and mold athletic shoe materials and components. They then saw, press and assemble them into the final product.
Trahan and others noted that New Balance provides good jobs and “family-sustaining wages.” Baker also praised the manufacturer.
“New Balance is a jewel. The leadership is astonishing and the people who work for this very special company are amazing,” the governor said, prompting a round of applause from workers and the audience.
“You make us proud to say New Balance is headquartered in Massachusetts. God Bless,” Baker said.
Perry described New Balance as “good community partners,” noting the company is dedicated to community and family.
“Manufacturing has always been an important part of our community culture,” said Joe Preston, New Balance’s president and CEO.
“Our associates have proven that high-quality athletic footwear can be produced in the U.S.,” Preston said. “Their skilled craftsmanship and dedication to continuous improvement will help us meet our significant U.S. and global consumer demand and drive our continued business growth.”
State Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank Moran attended, along with state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, and presented New Balance with meritorious citations.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
