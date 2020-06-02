HAVERHILL — Stem is staying open.
A court case against Caroline Pineau's downtown marijuana shop called Stem, the first such business in Haverhill, was dismissed Tuesday. State Land Court Judge Robert Foster said Pineau did not violate the terms of her special permit from the city when opening the shop Saturday.
Attorneys for businessmen Lloyd Jennings, J. Bradford Brooks and Stavros Dimakis presented their arguments by teleconference to the judge Monday. The abutters to Stem filed a preliminary injunction request Friday to close the pot shop at 124 Washington St. in the heart of downtown.
Stem opened Saturday morning and conducted business as scheduled. The court filing did not impact the shop's operations on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
In the court hearing Monday morning, the shop opponents' attorneys Scott Schlager and Alvin Nathanson advocated for their clients' property rights during a continuation of a zoning case that began a year ago. According to Schlager and Nathanson, when Pineau opened her shop Saturday, she violated the special permit issued to her by the City Council in June 2019.
The primary issue in the plaintiffs' complaint was Stem's use of "curbside pickup," according to comments from their attorneys in the court hearing. Given the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Charlie Baker is allowing only retail stores to do business using the curbside pickup method. While acknowledging that COVID-19 was unexpected, the plaintiffs' attorneys say curbside pickup was never part of Stem's special permit application and not discussed with the City Council.
In his decision, the judge said that Stem has a legal right to be in the district.
"Business uses of right include a variety of retail uses such as the sale of food, groceries, clothing, dry goods, books, hardware, and others; art galleries; coffee shops, bars, and cocktail lounges; offices; and consumer services," the judge wrote in his decision issued Tuesday. "The placement of a retail marijuana sales establishment in such a dense, downtown, mixed-use district is not, on its face, irrational."
In an amended administrative order dated May 20, the state Cannabis Control Commission said marijuana businesses including Stem could conduct "curbside operations" by either dispensing products to a vehicle in a parking area or to an individual at an entrance to the establishment. The commission defines an entrance as an "access control vestibule that is enclosed and physically separated from the retail or other functional areas of the (shop)."
As such, the state commission ruled, a shop would not be violating the governor's order if it conducted transactions via a vestibule. That is the method the Stem shop has been using since it opened.
The judge's decision was made "with prejudice" according to his written ruling, meaning the plaintiffs cannot bring their argument back to court again.
This is a developing story. A complete report will appear in Wednesday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and online at eagletribune.com.