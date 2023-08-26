HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini recently received recognition on behalf of the city from New England Donor Services for his longtime support for organ and tissue donation and encouraging individuals to register as a donor.
During Fiorentini’s 20-year tenure as mayor, he has helped share the stories of individuals touched by organ donations, both those who are alive today because of the gift of life, and those of individuals who gave the gift of life by becoming donors themselves.
One can easily register as an organ donor at the Haverhill RMV, now located in RiversEdge Plaza, or online at mass.gov/OrganDonor.
Portraits of Madness in Andover
ANDOVER — Mistral will hold a concert at West Parish Church, Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. The show will focus on artist whose “mental instability ignited their creative genius” according to Mistral’s website.
The event will feature the following
- Prydatkevych: From Ukrainian Rhapsody for Violin & Piano: II. A Song
- Mahler: Piano Quartet
- Tchaikovsky: Lensky’s Aria for flute & piano
- Beethoven: String Trio in E flat major for flute/strings
- Schumann: Piano Quartet
Run to the Ruckus is Sept. 23
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA will hold its first Run to the Ruckus 5K road race on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 9 a.m. This timed run will start at Riverfront Park on the morning of Team Haverhill’s annual River Ruckus. Proceeds help ensure the YMCA can continue to provide families and individuals with programming, services and resources they need through financial assistance and scholarships.
Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus community event is from noon to 8:30 p.m. in the city’s Riverfront Cultural District and Washington Street and will feature a classic car show, live music, food and beverages, activities for kids, and will conclude with a fireworks display over the Merrimack River.
T-shirts are offered to the first 500 to register for the run and strollers are welcomed. Medals will be awarded to first, second and third place male, female and non-binary runners in various age groups and categories including wheelchairs.
For more information and to register for the race visit online at tinyurl.com/yc287d5v.
Hike for Hope set for Sept. 24
ANDOVER — Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence will hold its annual Hike for Hope 5K charity walk/run to benefit the guests of Lazarus House on Sunday, Sept. 24, at The Park on Bartlett Street in Andover.
This fun, community-focused event brings people together to raise critical funds for Lazarus House to continue to meet the needs of the increasing number of guests who find themselves without the necessary food, clothing and shelter for their families.
Registration and check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk/run kicks off at 1 p.m.
All registered participants will receive a HIKE for HOPE 2023 T-shirt. Kids activities include face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon twisting, games and more. Also music, cider donuts and pizza. This is dog-friendly event.
For more information or to register visit online at hikeforhope.org.
Vendors wanted for craft fair
HAVERHILL — The Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis will hold a crafts fair on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Center of the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter St. Tables for rent are $35 and must be reserved by contacting Elaine Tzitzon at holyapostlesladiesphiloptochos@gmail.com.
Refreshments and Greek pastry will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the society’s philanthropic endeavors.
Tot Shabbat in Andover Sept. 8
ANDOVER — The Lappin Foundation and Temple Emanuel of Andover will hold a free and open to the public Shabbat celebration on at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, on Friday, Sept. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
Families with children ages 7 and younger are invited to attend. The Shabbat series will include music, movement and storytelling.
For more information contact Rachel Lefebvre at rachell@lappinfoundation.org
Chamber hosts golf tournament
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf tournament Monday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bradford Country Club. A shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. The event will include a lobster and steak dinner.
Cost is $220 per player, $880 for a foursome and $1,100 for a featured foursome. To sponsor a veteran or first responder, email info@haverhillchamber.com.
Register online at tinyurl.com/2ubbr6jd.
