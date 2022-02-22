North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times early. Low around 40F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times early. Low around 40F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.