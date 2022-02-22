LAWRENCE — A weekend fire that gutted a triple-decker on Tremont Street is not believed to be suspicious and was possibly fueled by an electrical problem in a wall, authorities said.
However, due to the extent of the damage, the cause of the 3-alarm blaze will be listed as "undetermined," said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty on Tuesday.
Moriarty said an "undetermined" cause is not unusual when a large fire resulting in heavy damage occurs.
Three families were displaced by the overnight fire and the top floor was extensively charred.
"The whole third floor is gone," Moriarty said.
The American Red Cross and Heal Lawrence, a local non-profit, are assisting the 14 fire victims.
No injuries were reported.
Flames combined with high winds, cold and ice created dangerous conditions for firefighters battling the overnight blaze Sunday.
The fire started around 10:40 p.m. Saturday and was under control around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
The 120-year-old triple decker was built with balloon construction — a technique unlike more modern construction which allows fire to quickly accelerate upward.
While firefighters worked, public works crews used a bucket loader to continuously spread salt in the area on ice that quickly froze over.
"The DPW was very much involved," Moriarty said.
The building at 21 Tremont St. is owned by 21 Tremont Street Realty Trust and co-owner Steven DeRosa of Lowell, according to city assessing records. Built in 1902, the building is currently valued at $600,800, according to the records.
