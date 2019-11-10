LAWRENCE — Disabled American Veterans Queen City Chapter 2 will hold a wreath laying ceremony on Veterans Day at the memorial to World War I and II service members, located near the end of Ames Street, just above the reservoir, sometimes known as the “Tower Hill Monument.” This is the only monument in the city dedicated to service members of both World Wars. In keeping with tradition, the ceremony honoring those who gave their lives for freedom will take place at 11:11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
D.A.V. Queen City Chapter 2, chartered in 1931, is the oldest active D.A.V. chapter in Massachusetts and has an award-winning service center located at 112 East Haverhill St.
YMCA to hold CPR, AED and First Aid classes
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA is offering CPR, AED and First Aid certification classes. All classes are held at the YMCA, 81 Winter St., at 6:30 p.m. and are open to ages 10 and up. The cost is $55 per class. First Aid classes are Nov. 16, Dec. 5, Jan. 20, Feb. 24, March 11, April 27, May 18 and June 11. CPR and AED classes are Dec. 12, Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 23, April 22, May 13, and June 1.
For more information about these classes or about group rate costs, contact Kristin Rodis at rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Lawrence Veterans memorial ceremony and lunch
LAWRENCE — The City of Lawrence Veterans Services will host a veterans memorial ceremony, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at South Lawrence East, 161 Crawford St. Keynote speaker is City Councilor David Abdoo.
Veterans Services will also host a veterans luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, at The Center, 155 Haverhill St. RSVP to Dawna, 978-620-3282.
Reduced price tickets for seniors to see "The Music Man"
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Players is offering senior citizens reduced priced tickets to see "The Music Man" on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium, 4 Summer St. The senior ticket price is $15. The regular price is $25 plus a service fee of $3. This is the only show available at this reduced price. The deadline for ticket orders is Wednesday, Nov. 13. To purchase tickets. contact Kathy or Rita at the Council on Aging at 978-374-2390.
Barron School 5K Turkey Trot
SALEM, N.H. — The 18th annual Barron School 5K Turkey Trot in honor of Brian Richardson is Nov. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The family-friendly 5K road race and walk offers something for everyone in your family. Early-bird registration is currently underway through Nov. 15, and it is $20. Race Day Registration will be $30.
Richardson was a Barron school teacher who died in a 1999 car accident. Running was a passion of Richardson along with his strong belief in the importance of literacy and the arts, and this race was created in his memory. The proceeds from this race are used to support enrichment activities for Barron students and to provide college scholarships for Barron alumni who are graduating from Salem High School. On the day of the race there will be a raffle full of great prizes, and delicious post race munchies to purchase after your run.
GLTS to spend $80K grant on school safety
ANDOVER — Students, staff and faculty will soon benefit from new security equipment at Greater Lawrence Tech, thanks to a grant from the Baker-Polito administration.
GLTS is among 14 regional vocational technical, agricultural and independent schools that were allocated funding, receiving $80,000 from the state. The Baker-Polito Administration awarded $7.2 million in grants to more than 140 Massachusetts schools this month in an effort to support school security initiatives.
"Security is of the utmost importance to all of us here at GLTS, and we're incredibly thankful the Baker-Polito Administration recognized our need for this funding," Supt. John Lavoie said. "As new best practices, equipment, procedures and mechanisms are continually developed to bolster school security, we are always working to revise and improve upon the safety protocol and systems we have in place."
The funding at Greater Lawrence Tech will allow the school to purchase and install electronic safety systems for all outside doors this school year, as well as an outdoor public address (PA) system that will facilitate communication between school officials inside the facility and people on the fields of the campus. The school will additionally install external network cameras as a result of the award.