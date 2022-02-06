The sun shined as families gathered Sunday at Pomps Pond in Andover.
Despite the cold, there were activities for people of all ages, including ice-cutting demonstrations with 18th century tools, an exhibit of ice boats, a hockey target contest, hikes and demonstrations on how to track animals given by Zoo New England.
The event was hosted by the Andover Conservation Commission as a way to get people to enjoy the outdoors in the middle of winter. This came after a winter storm dumped snow on the region the previous weekend and an icy mix kept students home from school Friday.