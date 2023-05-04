Southern New Hampshire towns are starting to place overdose reversal kits in public spaces to help combat the opioid crisis and increase accessibility to a life-saving drug.
Southern Rockingham County Coalition for Healthy Youth — SoRock — received five kits to distribute to towns in its coverage area, starting in April.
In partnership with South Central New Hampshire Public Health Network, SoRock plans to install NaloxBoxes in Sandown, Atkinson, Plaistow, Hampstead and Danville.
Each box is equipped with two doses of naloxone — sold under the brand name Narcan — a medication used to quickly reverse a potentially deadly opioid overdose. The box also includes personal protective equipment and instructions on administering the drug through nasal spray.
The goal is to have NaloxBoxes in public locations for easy access, next to automated external defibrillators and other emergency devices.
“It’s sad what is going on,” SoRock Program Director Charlotte Scott said. “But it’s encouraging action is being taken to save lives.”
Scott has worked alongside South Central’s Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator Kate MacDonald to bring the NaloxBoxes initiative to her towns.
Sandown was the first installation as part of SoRock’s partnership with South Central. The public health network previously installed a NaloxBox at the YMCA of Greater Londonderry.
SoRock first approached Sandown Police Chief Joseph Gordon to install a box at the police station.
Town Administrator Lynne Blaisdell said Gordon felt Town Hall was a more appropriate location, since police are already equipped with their own overdose kits.
Numerous people cycle in and out of the Town Hall on a daily basis. Blaisdell pointed out that different groups and organizations rent the space for private use, in addition to town employees who occupy the building.
People seek privacy in the public space for extended periods of time or stay in the bathroom for a while, which causes concern some times, Blaisdell said, although she added that overdoses have not been common in Sandown.
She spoke with town officials in other communities who say overdosing is a problem in their municipal buildings and more prevalent throughout their towns.
“Thankfully it’s never happened since I’ve been here,” Blaisdell said. “But if groups are willing to give us a NaloxBox, it’s an opportunity for us to potentially save someone.”
She said the town is going to see how things go with this kit, and could add one in the future to the recreation building, which sees heavy foot traffic.
Like Scott, Blaisdell believes it’s better to have these safeguards in place and not need them than the alternative.
Sandown Board of Selectmen Chairman Tom Tombarello echoed that sentiment. He hopes the kits will serve as a back-up in case of emergency, but never be needed.
“It’s a different world that our small town is seeing come true around us,” Tombarello said. “We have to be prepared, but I hope they never get used and grow old in that box.”
Blaisdell plans to have SoRock hold a training session for town employees on administering the drug.
Scott is in talks with other town officials as to other possible locations. She said most have been receptive.
“Everyone is on board,” Scott said.
The biggest challenge has been finding the right public spaces for the boxes, which have to be mounted indoors. Scott said this has slowed implementation of the program, but there’s been no resistance to making the medication accessible.
She said rural towns like Sandown don’t necessarily have a common public area where people are known to use drugs.
“We are looking at statistically where most overdose calls have come from,” Scott said.
She’s encouraged that the idea has been widely accepted in the SoRock service area, even though NaloxBoxes have been controversial elsewhere.
She hopes they increase the chances of reversing overdoses by giving bystanders a chance to administer the drug before emergency responders arrive.
