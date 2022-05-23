METHUEN — Although still under investigation, it is believed that a two-alarm fire Monday at 155 Woodburn Drive was caused by an overheated lawn mower.
Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy said the lawn mower may have been left under the deck behind the home immediately after it was used, causing the mower to overheat and catch fire shortly before 3 p.m.
If this were the case, the fire would have then traveled up the siding before getting into the attic and burning an enormous hole in the roof.
Sheehy said he could see the smoke from the Central Fire Station more than a mile away.
He said the home was “fully involved upon arrival.”
“It had such a head start on us,” Sheehy said.
He said two residents and their dog were inside at the time; however, everyone got out safely.
The home, which is a total loss, was valued at $442,900, according to the city Assessor’s Office.
