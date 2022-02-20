LAWRENCE — Flames combined with high winds, cold and ice created dangerous conditions for firefighters battling an overnight blaze.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty described the three-alarm blaze at 21 Tremont St. as "a long, cold, miserable fire."
No injuries were reported but three families living on all three floors of the house were displaced by the fire, which broke out about 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The American Red Cross and Heal Lawrence, a local nonprofit organization, are assisting the 14 fire victims.
The blaze was brought under control about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.
The fire is believed to have started in a back room on the first floor before spreading to the upper floors and flat roof, said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
The 120-year-old triple decker was built with balloon construction – a technique unlike more modern construction that allows fire to quickly accelerate upward.
Firefighters first launched an interior attack of the fire "and were pulling out ceilings and trying to get at it," Moriarty said.
But they were later pulled out of the building and fought the fire from the outside for safety reasons.
"There was just too much going on; too much smoke, too much fire," Moriarty said.
A neighboring house on the right is just 2½ feet away. But Moriarty said firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading next door.
"They did a great job," he said.
The fire's cause was not immediately known.
The three decker at 21 Tremont St. is owned by 21 Tremont Street Realty Trust and co-owner Steven DeRosa of Lowell, according to city assessing records.
The building, constructed in 1902, is valued at $600,800, according to the records.
Manny Gonzalez, a Lawrence firefighter who co-founded Heal Lawrence, said two of the families are staying at hotels. It is unclear if the third family will also need hotel accommodations, he said.
Gonzalez said the Red Cross provided the victims with money for food and clothing.
Heal Lawrence is collecting gift cards to grocery and department stores.
"Anywhere they can get the most for their buck," Gonzalez said. "Obviously, these families are going to be out for a while."
The gift cards can be dropped off at The Center at 155 Haverhill St. Gonzalez said he is also available to pick up gift cards and can be reached at 978-902-2336.
He urges any landlords with vacancies to contact him.
Firefighters from Lowell, Dracut, North Andover, Haverhill, Methuen and Andover were among mutual aid departments that responded to Lawrence during the fire.
