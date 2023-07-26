Paddle board yoga offered in Sandown
SANDOWN — Sandown Recreation will offer a stand-up paddle board yoga class on Tuesday, August 15, at 6:15 p.m. at Seeley Beach, 25 Pheasant Run Drive.
The class is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $40 and includes the paddle board and lifejacket.
To register, visit sandown.recdesk.com/community/program.
One-room schools remembered
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Historical Society will hold a presentation called “One-Room Rural School: The Romance and the Reality” by Steve Taylor on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Hundreds of one-room schools dotted the landscape of New Hampshire a century ago and were the backbone of primary education for generations of children.
Taylor will explore the lasting legacies of the one-room school and how they echo today. Taylor is a farmer, newspaperman and longtime public official. He has studied, written and spoken for many years about New Hampshire’s rural culture and the state’s agricultural history.
The presentation is free to the public. Refreshments will be provided. To register, go to kimballlibrary.com under the events page.
Randy’s Ride revs up
WINDHAM — Motorcycles and hot rods will take to Windham’s streets for Randy’s Ride on Saturday, Aug. 5, at noon, starting at Crossing Life Church, 122 North Lowell Road.
The ride will celebrate the life of Randall DeNuccio, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2020.
An entry fee of $20 will be donated to pancreatic cancer research and to help the families of those battling it.
Festival vendors wanted in Derry
DERRY — Derryfest is looking for vendor booths for the 2023 festival which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MacGregor Park.
Vendors from political entities to crafters are welcome to participate.
For more information, email derryfest@derryartscouncil.org or visit derryfest.org to complete the application for a space.
Become a hospice volunteer
EXETER — Rockingham VNA & Hospice will offer a comprehensive hospice volunteer training beginning on Tues., September 5 and continuing every Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. through October 24, at 4 Alumni Drive.
A terminal diagnosis can be a lonely experience. At a time when understanding is needed most, many hospice patients find themselves isolated, even from family and friends.
Volunteers will learn how to provide compassionate support to those patients at the end of life and their families. They are especially looking for veterans to train to companion with other veterans on hospice.
To register, call Martha Carlson at 603-580-8949 or 800-540-2981, ext. 8949.
Annual road race back in Sandown
SANDOWN — The Sandown Police Explorers will hold their 30th annual five mile and 5K road race on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 8 a.m. kicking off at the Sandown fire station, 314 Main St.
The race will also end at that location. The day begins with a 1K kid's fun run at 7:30 a.m. There will be awards to the winners in each category, light refreshments, and raffle prizes after the race.
Register on Runreg.com by Thursday, July 27. The first 100 racers will receive a long sleeve t-shirt.
The five mile and 5K fee is $35 and the kids’ 1K fun run asks only for a non-perishable food donation for the Sandown Food Pantry.
There will be same day registration starting at 7 a.m. at the Sandown Town Hall.
