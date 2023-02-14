CONCORD, N.H. — The men who as teenagers murdered Pam Smart's husband have all done their time and long been released from prison.
But Pam Smart, now age 55, remains behind bars serving a life sentence for her conviction as an accomplice to Gregg Smart's 1990 murder at the couple's Derry, New Hampshire condominium.
Her longtime attorney, Mark Sisti, on Tuesday asked the state's highest court to order a panel to reconsider Smart's request for freedom.
Arguing before the Supreme Judicial Court, Sisti said the governor and governor's council spent just 2 minutes and 54 seconds discussing Smart's petition, which included "an enormous amount of materials," before rejecting her pardon request in March 2022.
Sisti said at this point the SJC is the only place he could go for relief. He asked the justices for a "meaningful, minimum due process hearing that we even get at the Department of Motor Vehicles."
While the case was heard Tuesday morning, the SJC takes roughly two to six months to issue a decision, according to a spokesperson.
Smart has been seeking release from prison for years. Her bid in March 2022 included 180 letters of support, some dating back almost 20 years.
Incarcerated now at a Bedford Hills, New York prison, Smart has tutored fellow inmates, earned two master's degrees, been ordained as a minister and is part of an inmate liaison committee. In her 2022 petition, she said she is remorseful and has been rehabilitated. She has also apologized to Gregg Smart's family.
Smart was 22 and working as a high school media coordinator when she began an affair with a 15-year-old student who later shot and killed her husband in 1990. Though she denied knowledge of the plot, she was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes and sentenced to life without parole.
The teen, William Flynn, had help from three Seabrook friends, and made the murder look like a robbery. Smart was at a school board meeting during the murder.
Flynn, and three other teens, cooperated with prosecutors, served shorter sentences and have been released.
The trial was a media circus and one of the first high-profile cases about a sexual affair between a school staff member and a student.
Joyce Maynard wrote “To Die For” in 1992, drawing from the Smart case. That inspired a 1995 film of the same name, starring Nicole Kidman and Joaquin Phoenix.
The attorney general’s office has opposed Smart’s commutation requests, saying she has never accepted full responsibility for the crimes.
Laura Lombardi, senior assistant attorney general, argued Tuesday that Smart “has no protectable constitutional interest in receiving commutation of her sentence” and that the case should not be before the court.
“This is a matter of mercy and grace, held by the executive branch,” she said.
Lombardi further argued the matter was "not about justice. It's about mercy."
But Sisti said the sentence of life without parole essentially results in the "painful extermination of a New Hampshire citizen when our constitution says you can't do that."
Sisti wrote previously in court papers that the SJC has indicated that life without parole sentences do not violate the state constitution because "inmates always have a chance for pardon."
But the council's refusal to consider her petition for a pardon are "non-existent."
To the extent that she has no chance for a pardon, her life-without-parole sentence violates Article 18 of the state constitution," Sisti wrote in 2022.
"Even those that are committed in the worst cases in world should have hope," Sisti said. "I am asking that you give Pam Smart that inkling, that little crack in the door where she can have hope."
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
