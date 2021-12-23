Police officers, firefighters and Santa joined together at the Lawrence Senior Center for an annual holiday breakfast on Wednesday.
A crowd enjoyed pancakes and coffee on the chilly morning.
Updated: December 23, 2021 @ 5:39 pm
