BOSTON — Kids in low-income school districts will get a free breakfast served to them in their classrooms under a plan awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker's approval.
The proposal approved by the Legislature over the past week requires high-poverty school districts, where 60% or more of the students receive free or reduced lunch, to also provide breakfast in the classroom when the school day begins.
Supporters of serving breakfast "after the bell" say the coronavirus outbreak has heightened concerns about kids not getting enough food as families struggle with the economic fallout of the pandemic.
"The case for doing this before the pandemic was strong, but it's even more so now," said Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, a co-sponsor of the measure. "There are more students and families in need, and school districts are being asked to limit cafeteria use to prevent the virus from spreading."
The state already requires schools in high-poverty areas to offer breakfast. This plan moves the meal from the cafeteria before the bell, to the classroom.
Several north of Boston communities — including Salem, Lynn, Haverhill and Lawrence — now offer breakfast after the bell. Some districts get financial assistance from anti-hunger groups for their programs.
Students in high-poverty districts who don't qualify for free or reduced-price breakfast under federal income guidelines would still be able to buy breakfast, under the proposal. The state would be required to cover additional costs.
Supporters say the breakfasts will boost attendance, close achievement gaps and help the state rope in more money from federal nutrition programs.
Vargas said cash-strapped school districts, which are struggling with costs related to the pandemic, desperately need the additional funds.
Food insecurity has become a major issue during the pandemic.
More than 1.2 million Massachusetts workers were left jobless by shutdowns to slow the spread of the virus, and many families are now struggling to put food on the table. Requests for food stamps and other public assistance have skyrocketed.
Baker convened a task force to deal with the issue and is providing state grants to regional food banks to help keep them stocked.
Many school districts have expanded emergency meal programs that were a lifeline for students amid the shutdown.
The state was recently granted a waiver that will provide federal funding to reimburse school districts that are serving the emergency meals.
Massachusetts is also one of 26 states — others include New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine — authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in a new program that provides additional funding to households receiving food stamps in order to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.
