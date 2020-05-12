Pandemic leaves future of downtown Derry market unknown

DERRY — A summer tradition in downtown Derry is in danger of not happening this year.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, the anticipated June opening day of Derry's Homegrown Farm and Artisan Market will not take place.
In a written statement, market organizers said they are uncertain whether the summertime market will happen at all.
The market has operated every summer on Broadway since 2017.
But the virus poses too high a risk to vendors, volunteers, market patrons and the community, organizers said.
"We have decided as a board that it will not be before July at the earliest and the possibility exists that it may not happen at all," the statement from organizers reads.
The market board said it would be too difficult to maintain social distancing since the event traditionally welcomes upward of 700 people on a weekly basis over a four-hour time frame.
"While we cannot say that we are overly hopeful, we continue to look, listen and explore options such as an alternate location that might better suit today’s circumstances," the statement continues. "This is not an easy decision for anyone on our board. The entire board and volunteers have poured their heart and soul into this market for three years and frankly, have enjoyed every minute of it and have been immensely grateful for the support the community has shown."
Market organizers said they will continue to talk with leaders of other area markets and also analyze what the next few weeks might bring.
"At this point we hope to make a final determination on the season sometime after Memorial Day," the organizers' statement said. "However, barring some extraordinary circumstances, it is not looking good."
More information is available from Derry Homegrown at info@derryhomegrown.org or by calling 603-548-3935 or visitingderryhomegrown.org.