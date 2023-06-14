LAWRENCE — A colorful celebration of 23 Latin countries continues this weekend when the Semana Hispana festival opens on the Campagnone Common.
This year marks the 44th anniversary of Semana Hispana festivities in the city. There was a pause one year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Germinudy "Gery" Rosario, president of the Semana Hispana committee.
This year's theme is "Let's Recycle For Life," she said. Organizers wanted to highlight the importance of recycling and also keeping the city as clean as possible.
Live music, dance, rides and an array of food mark the festival which is "the annual celebration of Hispanic culture," Rosario said.
The celebration begins on the Common at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Entertainment includes Los Adolecentes Voces Originales, El Crok De Los Pepes and Los Negros De La Rumba on Saturday.
Sunday includes performances from Mayor Clasico, Japonero and Amarfi y La Banda De Atake.
Sunday, the Semana Hispana parade steps off at 1 p.m. at Central Catholic High School at 300 Hampshire St. The parade will make its way to Broadway, then Haverhill Street and back to the Common where the festival continues.
Organizers will be at CCHS starting at 8 a.m. Sunday to ready for the parade, Rosario said.
Parade grand marshals this year are Leonor and Stelvyn Mirabal of the Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts.
ACM has displayed and donated several stunning Dominican Carnival costumes to the Lawrence History Center.
Events are being held all this week in honor of various countries. A Puerto Rican night will be held Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the YMCA, 38 Lawrence St. The Dominican Republic will be celebrated Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at 56 Island St.
Pageants and an awards dinner were also held.
Sponsors include the City of Lawrence, Fiesta Shows and Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union.
