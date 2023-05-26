Memorial Day is Monday, May 29, a time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect this country.
A host of ceremonies and parades are scheduled as Merrimack Valley communities prepare to honor the fallen.
The following is a list of local events that will be held on Monday, May 29, unless otherwise specified.
MASSACHUSETTS
Haverhill
The parade will step off at 10:45 a.m. adjacent to the Firefighting Museum at 75 Kenoza Ave. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the City Hall auditorium, 4 Summer St.
Participants will assemble at 10 a.m. The parade will travel down Main Street to Summer Street and to the Linwood Cemetery for a ceremony. Master of ceremonies is Veterans Services Director Jeffrey Hollett.
Speakers include Mayor James Fiorentini. Adrian Angeloni, a freshman at Whittier Tech, will deliver Gen. Logan’s Order and Haverhill High School senior Liam Jordan, son of City Council President Tim Jordan, will recite Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
For more information, contact Veterans Services Officer Jeff Hollett at 978-374-2351, ext. 3910 or jhollett@cityofhaverhill.com.
Andover
The Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m., starting at the intersection of Elm and Florence streets. It will then travel down Main Street, Punchard Avenue, Bartlet Street and end at The Park.
Prior to the parade, Memorial Day observances are at 7 a.m. at West Parish Cemetery; 7:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cemetery and 8 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery.
No political activity will be allowed in the parade. After the parade, from about 10:45 to 11 a.m., there will be a brief ceremony in The Park next to Bartlet Street.
Veterans are invited to Old Town Hall for a continental breakfast that will be available from 8:30 to 10 a.m. A tent will be place in front of Old Town Hall for veterans to view the parade from. The following streets will be closed from approximately 8:30 to 11 a.m. to accommodate the parade: Elm Street from Florence Street to Main Street, Main Street from Elm Square to Punchard Avenue, Bartlet Street from Punchard Avenue to Park Street, Florence Street, Park Street, Barnard Street and Punchard Avenue.
North Andover
The town’s Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. at the Town Common and will travel to the Ridgewood Cemetery for a ceremony honoring Korean War veterans on this 70th anniversary of the war. Following the ceremony, residents are welcome to drop by the VFW at 32 Park St. at noon for a reception.
In the event of inclement weather, services will be held in the Middle School Veterans Auditorium at 10:30 a.m.
Methuen
The Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post 122, 200 Broadway, and will proceed north on Broadway, right onto Pleasant Street, and a sharp right onto Charles Street to the WWII Monument for brief ceremony. The parade then reforms on Charles Street, proceeds down Charles Street and crosses Broadway onto Hampshire Street, turns left onto Lowell Street and past the Central Fire Station, continuing on Lowell Street, then turns left on Grove Street to the American Legion monument in Walnut Grove Cemetery for a brief ceremony.
The parade will then reform on Grove Street to return to American Legion Post 122, take a right on Lowell Street past the Central Fire Station, turn right onto Hampshire Street, then right onto Broadway and to the American Legion Post 122. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Post 122.
Lawrence
The city’s Memorial Day Ceremony is at 9 a.m. at Bellevue Cemetery. Joe Bella, a Vietnam War veteran and local historian, is keynote speaker and will talk about growing up and looking into the future possibility of being in the military. His birthday is May 30, which was originally called Decoration Day from the end of the Civil War to the end of WWI, when it was changed to Memorial Day and in 1971 Congress moved the observance to the last Monday in May.
The event will include the 6th Massachusetts Infantry color guard along with members of the Lawrence police and fire departments. A proclamation from the Governor will be read by a member of Lawrence High School’s JROTC program.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Atkinson
The town will hold its Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Town Hall, 19 Academy Ave., with many events taking place prior to its start.
There will be a bike decoration contest with a red, white and blue theme sponsored by the Atkinson Women’s Civic Club. The line up begins at 9:30 a.m. with judging from the Town Hall’s front lawn.
The parade route begins right on Academy Avenue and will take a left on Leroy before taking a right on Main Street to the Dow Common for the ceremony.
The ceremony at Dow Common will begin at about 11 a.m., followed by the annual cookout at the fire station.
The Timberlane Community Music Association Band will provide musical performance and the Kimball House will be available for tours by the Atkinson Historical Society.
Contact Chris Winchell at 603-548-0184 or by email at cwinchell@atkinson-nh.gov for more information.
Danville
The town’s Memorial Day parade will take place on Saturday, May 27, starting at 11 a.m. at the Danville Elementary School, 23 School St.
The parade will head up Main Street to the Veterans War Memorial for a Purple Heart Ceremony to follow.
Any groups looking to participate in the parade should contact the American Legion Post 115 at krdpost115danville@gmail.com.
Derry
Memorial Day in Derry will be honored on Monday, May 29, with a parade stepping off from Hood Commons at 11 a.m. and marching to MacGregor Park on East Broadway for traditional services set to begin at 11:30 a.m.
Prior to that, local veterans organizations will hold memorial ceremonies at local cemeteries including Holy Cross and Forest Hill, and also at the Michael Geary memorial bridge on West Broadway.
Local Scouts, Pinkerton JROTC members and other volunteers will also be out in force on Saturday, May 27, to place flags on the graves of veterans at Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry.
Hampstead
Hampstead’s observation of Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 29, starting at 10 a.m. at the bandstand at Meetinghouse Park behind Town Hall, 11 Main St.
Kingston
The Kingston Veterans Club will hold a rolling parade for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, starting at 1 p.m. at Town Hall, 163 Main St.
The vehicle-only parade will start rolling from Town Hall and end on North Road just outside the fence at Greenwood cemetery where a short ceremony is planned.
Londonderry
Londonderry hosts traditional Memorial Day observances on Monday, May 29, beginning with a parade stepping off at 11 a.m. from Robert Lincoln Way.
The parade will then head to the Town Common and nearby cemetery for tributes, laying of wreaths and other Memorial Day observances.
Newton
Newton will host a Memorial Day parade throughout the town on Monday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m. from the Safety Complex, 8 Merrimac Road.
The parade will drive by all five town cemeteries and pause for a special salute at Highland Cemetery.
It will end at Willow Grove Cemetery, on Whittier Street around 11 a.m. An Honors commemoration will be conducted at the cemetery.
Pelham
The town will hold its Memorial Day parade and ceremonies on Monday, May 29, with events starting at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 109 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
A ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park will feature a color guard, rifle squad salute and bugler. Immediately following the ceremony will be a police escort to Daniel Gionet Bridge on Main Street for a wreath laying ceremony.
The parade will start at the Village Green at 10:30 a.m. and head towards Gibson Cemetery. A town cookout will be held by the American Legion Post 100, 32 Windham Road, after the parade.
In the event of rain, only the parade portion of the day will be canceled.
Plaistow
Plaistow will hold a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29, starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Pollard School, 120 Main St.
The parade will proceed towards the Plaistow Cemetery on Elm Street where a short service will take place.
The parade will then head back to the Town Hall Green, 145 Main St., for a speaking ceremony.
The Timberlane Regional High School Marching Band will take part in the parade.
Salem, N.H.
The Memorial Day services will take place on Monday, May 29.
The services will begin at the veteran’s section of Pine Grove Cemetery on Main Street at 10:15 a.m. for a brief ceremony led by the Veterans Association.
Participants will then proceed to the Town Common to Veterans Park for another ceremony at 11 a.m. that will last approximately 30 minutes.
The public is welcome to attend.
Sandown
Sandown will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m. with a service in the Old Meeting House, 31 Fremont Road. There will be no parade this year.
Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. All attendees are asked to be seated prior to 12 p.m.
Each year, retired Lt. Col. Kevin Major memorializes a local service member killed in military service with a tribute story. The honoree is kept a surprise until the service.
This year, Major will tell the story of a young local man during the Civil War and who grew up in Sandown. This officer joined a New Hampshire Infantry Regiment Army shortly after graduating from college. Two years later he died while in command of a United States Army Regiment.
Sandown Police will close Fremont Road to allow on street parking. Parking for seniors or disabled is available on the Meeting House grounds.
All veterans in attendance will be recognized.
Music for the event will be provided by the Timberlane Regional High School Choir and by Sandown performers, Pam and Don Gaudreau.
Windham
The town will hold its Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29, starting at 9:30 a.m.
The parade kicks off at the Center School, 2 Lowell Road. It will then continue down Lowell Road to Cobbetts Pond Road and then to Ministerial Road for a ceremony.
Expect traffic delays.
For more information, contact the recreation office at 603-965-1208 or email Recreation@WindhamNH.gov.
