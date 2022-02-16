HAVERHILL — First responders from PRIDEStar EMS’s Trinity Ambulance Division recently reunited with Steven St. Germaine of Haverhill, whom they had revived during a 911 emergency medical call last month.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he plans to present citations from the city at the March 1 City Council meeting to the paramedics credited with saving St. Germaine's life.
According to a press release, on Jan. 7, Paramedic Samantha Kuenzler arrived at her company's Haverhill location on Stuart Street for her 7 a.m. shift. It was snowing.
Before going inside, Kuenzler chatted with a neighbor, St. Germaine, who was clearing snow from his driveway.
Kuenzler joked that St. Germaine lived in the safest house on the street because it was so close to the Trinity base. St. Germaine laughed and agreed, company officials said.
At about 5 p.m., Trinity dispatchers received an urgent call from St. Germaine’s address about an unresponsive male. Kuenzler raced across the street, while her partner, Paramedic Bobby Thorne, brought an ambulance to the home.
They found St. Germaine lying on the ground, motionless and without a pulse, company officials said.
Kuenzler and Thorne performed critical life-saving techniques for more than 18 minutes, including manual cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation, reviving him. Kuenzler and Thorne transported St. Germaine to Lawrence General Hospital, providing additional care and comfort.
St. Germaine was discharged on Friday, Jan. 28, and held an emotional reunion with Kuenzler and Thorne at his home later that same day, company officials said.